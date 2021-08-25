For the upcoming football season, 2016 Penn State communications alumni Darian Somers started a petition to require Penn State students to either show proof of vaccination status or receive a negative coronavirus test upon entering the stadium.

Somers said he believes it is "disrespectful to James Franklin’s team" and student athletes to not take these safety measures.

The university should follow professional sports and other universities that require vaccine proof or a negative coronavirus test, he said.

On Aug. 11, Ohio State University announced it will require masks inside of all interior sections of Ohio Stadium regardless of vaccination status.

Then, on Tuesday, Ohio State became the ninth Big Ten Conference school to mandate vaccines, following Indiana, Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota. However, some of the aforementioned institutions will allow individuals to remain unvaccinated if they are tested weekly.

During a virtual town hall meeting on Aug. 3, President Eric Barron announced the university would not mandate vaccinations, though Penn State "is not impartial to them," and an immediate indoor mask mandate soon followed for all students, faculty, staff and visitors.

Currently, students and faculty at Penn State who do not provide proof of vaccination with the university are required to take a weekly coronavirus test. Students on and off campus will be tested weekly until they can provide proof they are fully vaccinated.

So far, 175 people have signed the petition out of its goal of 200.

"At the end of the day, this is about helping protect Penn State community," Somers said in the petition. "If Penn State truly wants to be a leader, now is the opportunity to do so."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE