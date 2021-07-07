Penn State alumnus Robert Boyce always wanted to write a Western novel complete with action and adventure.

After reading more than 100 “Westerners,” Boyce said he believed he could write one better with “more action” and “in-depth characters.”

A 1972 graduate of the College of Health and Human Development, Boyce published “Kettle of Tears,” a Western adventure book novel that takes place in 1870 and centers on a main character, Nate Tallhelm, and his mission to rescue his cousin in March. During his rescue mission, Tallhelm encounters new landscapes, wild animals, gunplay and villains.

Boyce began writing the novel in 1987 with the goal of 10 handwritten pages on a legal pad every two weeks, which his girlfriend at the time — a word processor — would type up for him.

“If you have a doable goal in smaller increments, you can get the project done,” Boyce said.

After Boyce retired from his career in making cabinets, he returned to writing the novel in 2017.

Despite the time gap, Boyce said it wasn’t difficult to come up with more details or the characters for the novel.

“I [just] placed myself right in the same room as the action, as if I was right there,” Boyce said. “As you write, sometimes your characters just change things without you having much to do with it.”

Boyce said the plot came to him “right off the bat,” and the most difficult parts of writing were getting the idea down on paper and making sure the timeline and weaponry was right.

“Feeling confident that you can do it was an important element,” Boyce said. “When you are getting positive feedback, that helps. It keeps you encouraged.”

Paul Leeper, a published author and one of Boyce’s old friends, helped with grammar and proofreading.

Leeper said “Kettle of Tears” was a “very readable” work of fiction.

“I really enjoyed reading it,” Leeper said. “It kind of reminded me of when I was a kid and we would go to the movie theater and see a big Western in technicolor.”

Leeper said the novel “captures the landscape beautifully” and was “very engaging.”

“It’s really helpful to get someone’s point of view about what you're doing,” Leeper said. “It can be very validating when you're talking to somebody who is published and you respect them as a writer and they engage in your work.”

Another one of Boyce’s good friends Richard Shapero helped him with grammar, punctuation and syntax suggestions.

Shapero said he is not a Western novel reader but still enjoyed it. He said he was “blown away” by how the novel “captured the essence of the late 1800s.”

“I was amazed,” Shapero said. “I’ve traveled extensively throughout North America, and with his descriptions, I thought [Boyce] had to have been there, and he told me he was never there.”

Along with help from Leeper, Shapero, and other friends and family members, Boyce said James Mann helped create the art and illustrations for the novel.

“[It’s] hard to describe the accomplishment,” Boyce said. “[But] when I hold this thing in my hands, I have no regrets.”

