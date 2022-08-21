Before graduating from Penn State in 2016, Hunter Swisher said he began developing an organization focusing on sustainable fertilizer practices. Swisher's company, Phospholutions, announced its investments totaled $5.3 million Thursday.

Swisher said he founded Phospholutions after a research project in the Penn State College of Agricultural Plant Sciences inspired him to promote the sustainable use of phosphorus to a wider market, according to a release.

Headquartered in Innovation Park, the organization began developing RhizoSorb, a soil amendment and fertilizer additive that “promotes plant health” with a “lower environmental impact,” according to its website.

Swisher was recognized by the Vice President of Research as Top Entrepreneur within the university for commercializing two patents, according to Swisher. Phosphosolutions was also awarded first place in the Penn State Venture and IP Technology Showcase.

“Our success and rapid growth wouldn't have been possible without the support and foundation that the entrepreneurial ecosystem Happy Valley provides to the community,” Swisher said in a release.