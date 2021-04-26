For Asad Ahmed, the stars aligned in the golden city.

The Penn State alumnus graduated in 2016, and after briefly working in the nation’s capital, moved out to San Francisco to begin work at Uber Technologies.

When the pandemic began across America, companies such as Zoom and Amazon amassed a fortune in profits. At the same time, digital content creators on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram amassed followings of millions.

In the middle of this was PaySplit, originally designed to help college students better split bills, according to founder Ahmed.

However, before his PaySplit idea came to life, Ahmed needed to discover his collegiate path at Penn State.

“When I got to Penn State, I was really trying to figure out what the right kind of educational experience was,” Ahmed said.

According to Ahmed, financial literacy had been ingrained in his upbringing, whether it was the introduction to the stock market or the news channel’s daily ticker that was always kept on in his home.

So Ahmed entered Penn State as a freshman in the division of undergraduate studies in 2011, without really knowing what he wanted to focus on. After taking economics classes, especially those taught by Russel Chuderewicz and Mark Mcleod, Ahmed set his career path.

Ultimately settling on economics, Ahmed began discovering a statistics class “where it dawned upon [him] that technology is ‘really cool’” and that he could marry “technology and the business skill set that had been honed throughout [his] upbringing.”

But the “entrepreneurial gene was always in me,” Ahmed said, noting a couple ideas he had that he never expanded on. Though, at Penn State, he said “school gave [him] the ability to know [he] could lead.”

From Penn State, Ahmed moved to Washington, D.C., to begin working at CGI Federal, a management consulting firm, where he got a “pretty cool lens through which [he] could see the business world.”

After working on a project with Uber, Ahmed said he felt the comfort level within his own skill set and decided to branch off into the high octane world of start-up companies.

“Every move was essentially getting a different taste that was hopefully bettering the merriment between business and technology,” he said.

And so PaySplit was born, alongside Ahmed’s two cofounders — Elliot Briant and Timofey Makhlay.

“We were just trying to help people with the idea of splitting bills,” Ahmed said. “Not everyone was eligible for [Paypal], and we realized that a lot of the ways of splitting of bills that we had initially ideated had been nixed by the pandemic.”

Ahmed and his team then looked deeper, using an old saying he had learned from his manager at Uber: “Find the pain.”

Ahmed and his cofounders, Briant and Makhlay, discovered that an entire economy of digital content creators — those who used the internet to build their personal brand — was at the heart of a problem PaySplit could address.

Intrinsically, PaySplit is a way to connect those who create with those who advertise and those who want to see the creators in new ways.

“[It’s] a one stop shop for creators to manage their business,” Ahmed said.

With this “creator economy” emerging, Briant, the behind the scenes software developer at PaySplit, is trying to keep the creators creating and doing what they love.

“Our software is really empowering creators,” Briant said. “We take that really seriously. Not many people are really aware of what the creator industry is.”

Ahmed and Briant, along with Makhlay, initially met when their landlord introduced them to one another. Briant had previously worked on the recommendation algorithm at YouTube and was living in the building Ahmed moved into.

The exact phrase has been long forgotten, but Ahmed had once told the building’s landlord that if he connected everyone in the building, the landlord would have a Fortune 500 company before him.

Ultimately, PaySplit is designed to help creators, according to Briant.

“A lot of these big corporations profit from these creators, and the creators are not always getting paid what they actually deserve,” he said. “They’re getting paid pennies as companies make millions.”

Briant said his experience so far as one-third of the triumvirate leading PaySplit has been “very fast-paced.”

Makhlay deals more with the front end software, such as the company’s website.

“It was very unpredictable at the start, we had to roll with the punches,” he said.

At the beginning of PaySplit in June 2020, the coronavirus pandemic reduced everything to virtual entertainment.

Students lost internships — many of the ones in the tech industry out west. At the same time, PaySplit needed employees.

To kill two birds with one stone, Ahmed, Briant and Makhlay purchased a spacious house in Henderson, Nevada, where they offered students in the tech sector a chance to work for a start-up company.

“It was really exciting,” Makhlay said. “I am really proud of our team, the way we are able to balance work and mental health.”

Both Makhlay and Briant met at The Make School, an institution in San Francisco that works to connect students to tech-heavy jobs in the Bay Area.

For them, getting to work with a business-minded founder like Ahmed has been an incredible experience, Makhlay and Briant said.

“Asad is steering the ship — thank God for him,” Makhlay said.

While Makhlay and Briant bring the company software and technical skills, they simultaneously rely on Ahmed’s knowledge of the west coast business landscape to continue to grow.

As is the case in many start-up companies, there is no actual forecast for where the company will go. Getting to become the “payment platform for all creators could take years,” Makhlay said.

But for Ahmed, everything he has done in his life was “laying the foundation to get to PaySplit.”

