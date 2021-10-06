Guion Bluford, a Penn State alumnus, former NASA astronaut and retired Air Force Colonel, received the 2021 Air Force ROTC Distinguished Alumni Award Wednesday on account of his “outstanding service” and “selfless sacrifice” to the U.S.

Bluford received the award in the form of a plaque that will be placed in ROTC headquarters in the Wagner Building on Penn State's University Park campus. The ceremony was held in the HUB-Robeson Center's Freeman Auditorium.

Air Force and ROTC cadets attended the event, as well as Brigadier General Leslie A. Maher of the U.S. Air Force — who spoke of Bluford’s experiences in service. The event was sponsored by Penn State Air Force ROTC Detachment 720.

Bluford graduated from Penn State in 1964 with a bachelor's of science in aerospace engineering, already having received his private pilot license as well as a commission in the Air Force as a second lieutenant.

“Penn State [was] the launchpad for my career,” Bluford said. “It’s always good to be back.”

Bluford said, jokingly, along with graduating with a degree in aerospace engineering, he hoped to “buy a Corvette Stingray” before graduating. Though he did not end up buying the sports car, he did leave Penn State married to Linda Tull.

He went on to receive both a master's of science and doctorate in aerospace engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology in 1964 and 1978, respectively, and following that, a masters's in business administration from the University of Houston in 1987.

Bluford flew combat missions in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, where he completed 144 missions with the Air Force, according to Maher.

Maher said Bluford “continues to be a role model of service” and has a “determination to make it to the end goal — [serving] the nation.” She became emotional when speaking about what an “inspiration” Bluford is to her and the rest of the Air Force and ROTC.

“I am moved by this nomination,” Maher said, adding there was “no question” Bluford was the right recipient for the award.

Bluford said he spent 29 years in the Air Force, and “the thing [he] enjoyed most [were] the people."

“My success in life is because I made a career in the Air Force,” Bluford said.

In 1978, Bluford and 34 others were chosen out of about 10,000 applicants to become part of the NASA team, where he became the first African American to fly in space in 1983, completing four missions.

According to Maher, Bluford spent 688 hours total in space during his time at NASA and was inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2010.

“It was just a phenomenal experience — a dream come true,” Bluford said, and he said he could not choose a favorite mission or part of his NASA career because he "enjoyed all of it."

On Friday, 230 Innovation Boulevard on campus will be renamed in Bluford’s honor. The building currently houses the Center for Innovation Metal Processing Through Direct Digital Deposition.

