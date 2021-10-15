AutumnSpring Counseling, a private practice that focuses on guiding clients through the intersection of career concerns and mental health, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony 1 p.m. Friday in the atrium of the Allenway Building at 315 S. Allen St.

Joshua Kirby, owner and counselor of the practice, received both a Master’s degree and doctorate from Penn State, and he has worked as an assistant professor and program coordinator in the Learning, Design and Technology Program at Penn State until this summer — when he branched out to open his private practice.

AutumnHealth Counseling began seeing clients on Sept. 1. The office is located at 315 S. Allen St., Suite 121 State College, PA 16801-4848.

Part of Kirby’s experience lies in the career counseling field, as he completed internships at both the Edwin L. Herr Clinic and Bank of America Career Services Center at Penn State. Combined with his education in education psychology, AutumnSpring Counseling is targeted toward both students and professionals whose mental health struggles are connected back to their career status, career goals or academics, according to Kirby.

“I know deep down in my heart and in my bones that I have something to offer that is important for this community,” Kirby said. “I hope to use everything that’s come before to help my clients and to help the community.”

Having worked both with students at Penn State and as a member of the professional faculty, Kirby said he believes these blended experiences set him up well to serve the community.

“I was seeing what was happening with my fellow faculty. I also saw what [effects] the pressures of our modern era are having on our students locally,” Kirby said. “Basically everyone who works or is a student is facing some type of stress and that stress leads to lots of different outcomes.”

Kirby said the age range he plans to help is large — everyone from high school students to professionals looking to finally make a career change are welcomed at AutumnSpring. He said he hopes his practice will be useful in a community where counselors are lacking.

“Our community needs more mental health counselors,” Kirby said. “The key is to reduce the stigma about mental health.”

Kirby said he hopes people who struggle even a little bit with mental health will view seeing a counselor as routine as visiting a medical doctor due to a “fever or tennis elbow.”

Several honored guests were present at the ceremony, including Mayor Ron Filippelli and Mark Higgins, one of Centre County's commissioners.

“There is a large shortage of mental health professionals, especially in Centre County and central Pennsylvania,” Higgins said. “And every additional person we can get, especially someone as experienced as Josh, is very welcome to open up a new business in the community.”

Kristen Nadermann, an assistant teaching professor and clinic coordinator at the Herr Clinic at Penn State, was one of the speakers at the event. Nadermann served as a mentor to Kirby and was the “first sitting national mental health professional who thought [his] idea of going into private practice was a good one.”

“As someone who’s really passionate about the intersection of career services and mental health, I’m particularly excited to welcome Josh as a provider,” Nadermann said. “One of the reasons that I did encourage him to open this private practice is this really strong belief in this idea he has for that intersection.”

Nadermann also spoke of how AutumnSpring will serve as a resource to the Centre County community by filling in the gaps of mental health professionals.

“I’m always happy to see the opening of a new mental health service in our community,” Nadermann said. “I’m always happy to see efforts to reduce the stigma of seeking help.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE