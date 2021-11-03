Penn State alumni Matthew Crust and Tina Edelstein Crust filed for a federal judge to order their former roommate to destroy the videos, audio recordings and images taken of them unknowingly — some of which were inappropriate, according to court documents.

The Crusts’ roommate, Nils D. Knutrud, 31, spied on them for six months through a DVD player that Knutrud of Westborough, Massachusetts gave the couple as a Christmas gift, court documents said. The initial complaint was filed on April 30, 2019.

In August 2017, Matthew and Tina moved into an apartment with Knutrud on West Aaron Drive in State College after knowing him for about two years. The couple, who were dating at the time and are now married, shared a bedroom while Knutrud had his own private bedroom.

As a Christmas gift in late 2017 or early 2018, Knutrud gave Matthew and Tina a Samsung Blu-Ray DVD Player, which Knutrud installed at the foot of their bed, according to court documents.

Court documents said Knutrud would “frequently ‘borrow’” the DVD player to watch movies.

On May 24, 2018, Matthew and Tina unplugged the DVD player, and the next day, they received a Snapchat message from Knutrud asking why they unplugged it, court documents said.

Then on May 26, 2018, Matthew woke up to find the DVD player was once again plugged in at the foot of their bed, according to court documents, and Tina told Matthew she was not the one to plug it back in.

The couple — “based on prior suspicions" — decided to open the DVD player and found parts “super-glued” to the inside, court documents said. They proceeded to bring the DVD player to Best Buy, and the Geek Squad there found a camera, microphone and a “storage device” installed in it.

Matthew and Tina contacted the Ferguson Township Police Department, and the DVD player was apprehended, court documents said.

The SD card held "43 motion-activated videos" of Matthew and Tina in their bedroom — some showing them nude, police found.

Ferguson police obtained a search warrant that day and found additional cameras in the couple’s private bathroom and other SD and USB drives with footage of Matthew and Tina "fully nude, in private conversations and even engaged in sexual conduct."

One of Knutrud’s USB drives depicted 27 photos Tina took of herself partially and fully nude that were stored in her Apple iCloud account.

On Oct. 14, a jury allocated the Crusts a total of $22,500 in damages — $11,500 for Tina and $11,000 for Matthew. Then on Oct. 28, Knutrud was charged a $465 Clerk's fee for docketing complaint and service of process on the defendant,

Additionally, Knutrud has been charged $29,950.64 in attorney fees from McQuaide Blasko, Inc. on Oct. 26.

The couple additionally asked for the injunction to prohibit Knutrud from distributing any of the footage along with destroying it.

