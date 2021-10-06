Penn State’s Innoblue entrepreneurship club hosted alumni Andrew Briglia and Matt Woods for its “Keynote” event Tuesday afternoon in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Flex Theatre — the second event in the inaugural blueStart Festival.

Moderators opened the event by speaking about the purpose of the blueStart Festival and encouraging attendees to sign up for “TechStars Startup Weekend.”

Alumnus Briglia, recent industrial engineering graduate, opened with a detailed description of his company, Sports Data Now, and his journey to launching it. He recounted his time at Penn State and how the university’s resources were able to guide him toward success.

Woods, 2020 energy engineering graduate, followed Briglia and spoke about beginning his company Xact Metal. Woods also detailed his experiences at Penn State and how he took advantage of the Happy Valley Launchbox in downtown State College in addition to his classes and professors.

Q&A sessions followed after Briglia and Woods spoke about their work to the audience.

Hayden Long, former president of Innoblue and a blueStart team member, said the event’s purpose was to “provide a key entry point for students” and “inspire students by showing them success is not that far off and that there are people just like them that are either making a full-time living off of what they started in undergrad or are pursuing and still on the cusp of being able to do that.”

The event’s tagline, Long (senior-information sciences and technology) said, is to “‘inspire, support and supercharge’ people’s individual ventures.”

“We found, as we grew up in Penn State, that oftentimes, it was kind of siloed, and it was oftentimes difficult to navigate for many people,” Long said. “Our support programs are really robust and really well built out for student entrepreneurs, but there isn’t a whole lot in terms of introduction. We thought, given that we’re not subject matter experts, we could facilitate that transition from not having a venture or just having an idea to full on support.”

Briglia said his own personal motivation to come back to Penn State as a guest speaker came from similar goals. Being able to “share some sort of knowledge” with others, Briglia said, is “one of the most rewarding parts” of being a Penn State alumni.

“Every time I went to an event like this in school, I would come out of it feeling motivated and looking for that next idea — that next passion I had — and trying to work on it,” Briglia said. “The more events [Penn State has], the more that opportunity is available to people.”

Student Karissa Dialectos said she attended the event to learn about the opportunities Penn State has to offer.

“My major doesn’t really have a lot of discussions like this, so it’s cool to go and hear different things,” Dialectos (senior-criminology, sociology and psychological science) said. “We always hear about the opportunities Penn State has to offer, but it’s kind of nice to shrink that down and really hear what some of those are.”

Dialectos said she plans to attend graduate school following her time at Penn State, but “it’s good to know” her “options are still open.”

Regardless of the career path students decide to take, Briglia said his advice for them is to focus on passion and, if things become overwhelming, to limit to just one idea or line of work.

“It’s not all butterflies and rainbows. It’s tough to get started,” Briglia said. “People are humans, and they’re going to go through a lot of mental and emotional stuff, and they just need to be able to push through.”

