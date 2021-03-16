Penn State's Alumni Association selected 16 Penn State graduates Tuesday to receive the Alumni Achievement Award during a virtual ceremony on April 13.

Recognized for their professional accomplishments, the Alumni Achievement Award is given to Penn State alumni who are 35 years old and younger. The recipients are invited to return and share their stories of success with Penn State students, faculty and administrators.

The Penn State alumni who will receive the award this year are as follows:

Natasha Bansgopaul, a 2010g Smeal College of Business graduate

Heather Bennett, a 2008 College of Liberal Arts, 2013g Penn State Law and 2017g College of Education graduate

Zachary Brecheisen, a 2012 Penn State Law graduate

Allison Cleary, a 2014g and 2016g College of Medicine graduate

Hallie Grossman, a 2007 College of Liberal Arts graduate

Moises Hernandez, a 2016g Penn State Law graduate

Courtney Kiehl, a 2015g Penn State Law graduate

Balaji Krishnaiah, 2017g College of Medicine graduate

Sina Memari, a 2012 Eberly College of Science graduate

Robert Mukahlera, a 2014g School of International Affairs graduate

Jeremy O’Mard, a 2013 Penn State Behind graduate

Carson Parr, a 2009 and 2010g College of Arts and Architecture graduate

Titilayo Shodiya, a 2010 College of Earth and Mineral Sciences graduate

Brianna Smith, a 2006 College of the Liberal Arts and 2010g School of International Affairs graduate

Lindsay Sudell, a 2007 College of Health and Human Development graduate

Emily Zheng, a 2014 Smeal College of Business and College of Liberal Arts graduate

