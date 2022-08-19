The Penn State Alumni Association is inviting members of the Class of 2026 to various events during the first week of classes, according to a PSAA release.

On Sunday, the Lion Ambassadors are hosting "Be a Part From the Start" for freshmen from 8-9 p.m. in Recreation Building, the release said.

Freshmen will have the opportunity to listen to hear from speakers, learn Penn State chants and participate in free giveaways, according to the PSAA release.

On Tuesday, the Blue and White Society is inviting all University Park students to BASH from 1-4 p.m. in the Hintz Family Alumni Center, the release said.

BASH allows students to learn about the Alumni Association and provides free food, games and more, according to the release. No registration is required.

