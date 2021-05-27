Penn State's Alumni Association announced Thursday registration is open for its We Are Weekend, a series of virtual events throughout the week of June 14-18.

The typical weekend event, which is free to all Penn Staters, was extended to a week this year to accommodate with fluctuating schedules and preferences, according to a release.

During the week, Penn State classes of 1970 and 1971 will be recognized for induction into the ranks of Penn State Pioneers, which are graduates of 50 years or more who have made a lifelong impact on the community, their profession, people and the university.

Attendees will be able to participate in many virtual events, including a family paint night, a virtual tour of Penn State's University Park campus and Chocolate 101: The History, Science & Art of Chocolate.

Registration and a full list of events can be found here.

