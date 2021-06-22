Penn State Scranton alumna Lynn Jesuit-Donnini was the featured speaker for the Penn State Northeast Region alumni chapters’ first Summer 2021 Virtual Speakers Series event Monday night.

During the event, Jesuit-Donnini shared her experiences as vice president of the Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Company, which is associated with the NBC hit TV series — “The Office."

Though "The Office" was largely filmed in Los Angeles, the outside of the Scranton-based paper company is featured in the show's opening credits.

“We can relate to the sense of humor that [the show] has, and we have a lot of that here too," Jesuit-Donnini said about the connection between the fictional paper company and Penn Paper.

Jesuit-Donnini shared collectibles and untold stories from “The Office" with attendees, including a Dwight Schrute bobble head and a collage signed by the sitcom's cast.

Toward the end of the event, she provided attendees with an exclusive virtual tour of the paper company's headquarters, and she said in-person tours run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We have architectural students from several colleges in the area come in and see the building,” Jesuit-Donnini said. “This is something we entertain at least once or twice a year because there is a lot of historical significance to the building."

