While sitting on the carpeted floor of Nick Granitzski’s apartment, Laurel Charleston practiced a full drag look for the first time at Penn State. In the reflection of the handheld mirror under the dull light, the look was far from perfect — but that wasn’t going to stop Charleston.

Although some may recognize Charleston as a makeup artist on Instagram with over 50,000 followers, many Penn State students may know their name from drag shows, the Blue Band, music education classes, the LGBTQA Student Roundtable or simply from the “eccentric, electric” aura Charleston radiated around campus, Granitzski said.

Recently, Charleston was signed as a full-time makeup artist to Art Department, a business designed to foster creative collaboration among different types of artists. They are the first transgender person the Art Department has signed, according to artist representative TJ Volpe.

“I got signed to one of the biggest talent agencies in North America, which is crazy,” Charleston said. “They only represent 30 makeup artists locally, and I’m the only one doing this type of work, which I think is really cool.”

Charleston’s website describes her work as having a “vibrant palette, extreme precision and relentless creativity.” However, Charleston said they haven't always been focused on their makeup career, though.

After growing up in Bangor, Pennsylvania, which Charleston said they believe is “racist, homophobic and transphobic,” Charleston said coming to Penn State opened their mind up to a new perspective.

“What I learned very quickly is that society is an illusion — and all of this is a game,” Charleston said. “Once I came to Penn State, I realized that I lived in a bubble that was so oppressive and so terrifying for anyone that was different.”

During their first year at Penn State, Charleston was a french horn player in the Penn State Blue Band, a member of the LGBTQA Round Table, a participant in drag shows and other queer and music-oriented organizations — all while studying music performance as an undergraduate student.

Granitzski said he noticed Charleston was working over 60 hour weeks between classes and other clubs they joined.

“Even before drag, I was so impressed with how determined they were with what they were doing,” Granitzski said.

Granitzski said Charleston initially planned on studying music education, but Charleston said she ended up graduating in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in music performance.

Charleston said at some point, they realized they were about to enter a career with an unwelcoming atmosphere.

“When I first entered Penn State University, my dream was to be the fiercest music educator on the planet,” Charleston said. “I quickly realized that being an out queer person in the public school system in Pennsylvania is literally awful.”

Charleston said one of their friends who is an educator in the Pennsylvania school system has to “hide” that he’s transgender while at work.

After weighing her options, Charleston decided to apply to different graduate schools to further her education.

Charleston said she believes most graduate-level orchestra conducting programs are “run by older, white men,” and because of this, she ended up facing more adversity than expected.

“I basically got denied whenever I would share my pronouns,” Charleston said.

As a close friend, Gabrielle Lenart noticed Charleston’s determination didn’t allow the rejection to affect them.

“I remember [Charleston] would always work so hard at being one of the only queer people in music there, being a conductor, doing art on the side, doing drag on the side, while getting turned down by different schools because they were trans and nonbinary,” Lenart said.

Granitzski said unfortunately, he doesn’t believe the discrimination Charleston faced is a new concept.

“It’s hard to change the minds of tenured professors or people who won’t really hear you for who you are,” Granitzki said.

Despite the conflicts, Charleston ended up receiving a graduate certificate in orchestra conducting from Penn State.

Charleston said they’ve continued to pursue their passion for music as the assistant director of the Queer Urban Orchestra in Manhattan. Concerts will be in person once again in October for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, which Charleston is “excited about.”

“Now, I see myself doing makeup for some of the biggest runway [models] in the world, but at the same time, I would love to still conduct orchestras,” Charleston said. “I’m really just going to pursue both careers as long as I can.”

Outside of the music industry, Charleston got her first taste of being a makeup artist as a participant in Penn State’s drag shows.

Charleston said her drag name “Laurel Charleston” is actually a mockery of her mother. After escaping an “abusive” and “awful” relationship, Charleston explained she changed a few words around and went on stage as a “bad mother.”

“From my experience, a lot of the people I work with, [including myself], need the craft of drag to express trauma in their life,” Charleston said. “It was me trying to brand myself early on. It didn’t stick, but it was fun.”

With multiple projects and activities going on at once, Charleston said people have questioned how they do it.

“I have to do so many things to survive,” Charleston said. “I have to make rent, so that’s why I do so many things.”

Charleston said their financial mindset came from a Penn State saxophone professor who was guest lecturing in their class. He told the class once leaving college, income won’t immediately come “from [your] craft.”

Charleston said they took his advice on finding a survival job — or jobs in Charleston’s case — and have witnessed their percentage of income from their craft slowly go up.

In that sense, Charleston said she still takes things one day at a time. Most days, Charleston said she wakes up, goes outside for natural light and then tends to one of her pandemic projects.

“During COVID, I transformed my backyard into a vegetable garden,” Charleston said. “It’s pretty fierce.”

After harvesting her vegetables for the day, Charleston said the rest of the day depends on what she has scheduled. Most days, she works on social media and prepares for the four to five hours it will take her to create a look.

Once Charleston said she has enough footage for social media, she wipes it off.

“What I’ve realized is that being a makeup artist isn’t just about doing great work,” Charleston said. “It’s about doing great work as fast as possible. When you’re on set, time is money.”

Charleston explained the time they had to do an avant-garde makeup look for a client on a Farfetched commercial set. Charleston said they were given 45 minutes for a look that would normally take an hour and a half.

And the client showed up 35 minutes late.

“Five minutes into me painting him, the manager comes in and says, ‘You have five more minutes,’” Charleston said. “So I asked, ‘Um, can I get seven?’ and she said, ‘Fine, seven more minutes.’ I had to fight for those extra two minutes.”

Timing isn’t the only issue Charleston said they face as a makeup artist.

“People try to get free work out of me all the time,” Charleston said. “It’s always in the guise of collaboration.”

While Charleston said they understand the importance of collaboration, unpaid assignments won’t pay their bills.

Charleston said there was an incident where one of their idols — a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant — asked to work with them.

During the four hours Charleston spent doing her makeup, Charleston said she asked for Charleston’s pronouns, misgendered them, joked about misgendering them, did not pay and used the makeup look in a “monetized YouTube video.”

“You literally made money off of a young trans person and couldn’t even compensate them for their time,” Charleston said.

Although Charleston said she doesn’t agree with clients who don’t pay for her work, she understands what it’s like to build a portfolio and collaborate with other artists.

Charleston said she thinks the world of academia is what instills the idea that young artists should accept unpaid opportunities.

“I’m here to tell you that your labor is worth time and money,” Charleston said. “Know your worth.”

Charleston said from this point on, they aren’t completely set on a path for the future.

“Identity is a lifelong journey,” Charleston said. “You’re never playing the game of catch-up, you’re just evolving. I don’t need to know exactly who I am at this moment in time and that’s beautiful.”

At the beginning of their makeup career, Charleston applied to be on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” they said. More recently, Charleston was nearly on the third season of the Netflix series “Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star” but said they didn't have a working visa to travel for the show’s filming.

Later on, one of the judges on “Glow Up” hosted an Instagram competition called Val’s Glow Up Challenge, which Charleston played and won.

Granitzski and Lenart said they believe Charleston will never stop seeking the next big thing. After all, Charleston said she still sees her life as “a TV reality competition series.”

“It’s so awesome to have watched them come into their own skin,” Lenart said. “Laurel Charleston is a force to be reckoned with.”