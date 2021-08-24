When Maia Hill started writing a history paper about Black students at Penn State during her senior year, she looked for accounts of Black student life from the late 1960s to the early 1970s. Finding few, she said she realized she would need to gather them herself.

Hill, who graduated in 2020 with degrees in history, Spanish, political science and African Studies, wrote in the introduction to the “Black Student Alumni at Penn State Oral History Project” after she graduated that she needed to reach out to students from the period and encourage them to tell their stories.

Her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, connected her with Carol Merill-Bright. Then, Merill-Bright connected her with the other participants in the project. Merrill-Bright would eventually donate her collection of materials she kept during her time at Penn State to the University Archives, including pamphlets and clippings of her experiences.

“These alumni share how they felt, lived and survived with only 250 Black students amongst 25,000 white students,” Hill wrote in the introduction. “The project provides an essential narrative of the Black student experience at Penn State.

Clara Drummond, the curator and exhibitions coordinator for the Eberly Family Special Collections Library at Penn State, said she praised Hill for taking on the project.

“Maia was the perfect person to allow people to feel comfortable and to share,” Drummond said. “You need to be a really good and sensitive interviewer to allow people to open up to you.”

The project consists of approximately hourlong Zoom interviews with 13 separate Black alumni, plus a group interview, according to its website. And, it has a theme of “the struggle continues,” meaning the Black struggle for progress has continued for generations, according to Hill.

“Oral history and documenting history is stepping into the struggle,” Hill said.

A goal of the archives is for historically underrepresented groups like Black alumni, as well as current students, to be able to see themselves in the archives, according to Drummond.

Drummond said she believes Hill’s idea to bring interviewees together for a group interview was innovative and contrasting to the traditional, one-on-one idea of oral histories.

Hill said she wanted to cover the period from 1969-71 because of the number of protests around the Vietnam War, Black representation in the student body and curriculum related to Black heritage.

Hill said she has had her own experiences at Penn State related to being African American and she wanted to see if there were any similarities between her experiences and ones from 50 years ago.

Clark Arrington, one of Hill’s interview subjects, co-founded the Frederick E. Douglass Association, which presented a list of 13 demands to then university President Eric A. Walker in 1968. These demands included an enrollment quota for Black students, increases in Black faculty, staff and financial aid, and an African American Studies program.

Hill said, however, Black students at Penn State are still making some of the same demands today.

Among the oral history subjects, there were mixed feelings about Penn State, according to Hill. Some have returned to campus with fond memories, while others do not have positive memories and refuse to come back to Penn State, she said.

Hill said the group interview was her favorite interview of the project because “it felt like a family reunion,” and some of the interviewees have managed to stay friends up to the present day. Others met for the first time at the group interview since graduating college, according to Hill.

Drummond said she loved how the group interview featured a mix of serious topics with lots of laughter and camaraderie.

Cynthia Bayete Torres, one of the interview subjects from the class of 1968, said via email to Hill she believes it was “a wonderful project.”

“Oral history is a long-standing tradition in the African American community, and I was happy to help Maia Hill use this method to build and enrich the Penn State story,” Torres said. “She has ensured our efforts for social justice in the 1960s and 1970s are remembered, archived and available for future research.”

Sharmain Matlock-Turner, from the class of 1971, said she “loved being a part of this project” and said Hill is a “rock star.”

“[Hill] was persistent and engaging,” Matlock-Turner said. “She walked us back in time with wonder, affection and love.”

And, William Collins said he enjoyed the project, saying he was “proud” to be an interviewee from the class of 1969.

“The oral history project allowed me to share my recollections of the events and the people that would change my life,” Collins said.

For Yosette Jones Johnson from the class of 1971, the project was an “important validation” of her experience, she said via email.

“Being interviewed for the Black alumni oral history [project] filled a decades old void that has existed since I graduated from a [Penn State] that ignored or was indifferent to other ‘60s Black students and me,” Johnson said. “Maia Hill’s interest, with support of a few Penn State faculty, gave me the opportunity to tell, share and preserve my story.”