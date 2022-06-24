In an email received by The Daily Collegian, a 2021 Penn State alumna confessed to the recent vandalism of multiple Penn State landmarks.

Julia Frances Cipparulo said she vandalized the Nittany Lion Shrine, Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center during the night of May 7 into May 8.

Cipparulo was charged with one count of criminal mischief, one count of institutional vandalism [on] adjacent ground, one count of theft by unlawful taking [of] movable property and one count of receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

The landmarks had several messages scrawled out, and the Lion Shrine's ear was broken and covered in red paint, which appeared to mimic blood. Penn State announced the area would be fenced off for a police investigation.

The Lion Shrine was then reopened after its three-week closure.

Cipparulo said her reasoning behind the vandalism was to speak out against the university, which she claims is “the blueprint for mishandling, negligence and concealing sexual abuse, hazing and student deaths.”

“No, I would not pick up a sword, as I believe in nonviolence against humankind. So when the pen failed, I picked up a sledgehammer and took to the Lion Shrine,” she wrote.

She said the broken ear of the shrine should serve as “a permanent reminder of the dark side of Penn State University, the lives lost and a warning.”

The alumna also wrote a 32-page document outlining her experiences with sexual assault and struggles with mental health at Penn State.

Cipparulo explained her reasoning behind several statements scrawled on the landmarks as well.

The messages, “DEATH BY COP,” “DEATH BY HAZING,” “DEATH BY SUICIDE” and “DEATH BY PSU CULTURE” were found on various parts of Old Main.

Cipparulo said these were in reference to Osaze Osagie, Timothy Piazza, Ashley Pauls and Justine Gross. She said she believes each of these deaths were preventable.

Cipparulo also said she lit four candles across State College in honor of the four individuals — one at Old Main, one at the Bryce Jordan Center, one at the State College Municipal Building and one at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house.

Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at Osagie's apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Piazza, who was a Penn State sophomore, died on Feb. 4, 2017 after an alcohol-fueled bid-acceptance night at the now-banned Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Piazza consumed at least 18 drinks in 82 minutes and fell down the fraternity's stairs. Brothers waited hours before calling for help.

Pauls was a Penn State junior who “suddenly” died on February 11, 2021, according to her obituary from Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Pauls was in the College of Education at Penn State University Park and was also involved with THON and Penn State Dance Alliance. An annual memorial award in her honor is now granted by her family at THON.

Gross died as a result of a fall inside an 11th floor solid waste disposal chute at 456 E. Beaver Avenue on Nov. 10, 2021. Gross was reported missing on Nov. 11.

Gross’s body was found on Nov. 12 at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority transfer station in College Township, and according to a court petition, her family had to identify her body only through photos.

Cipparulo said in her email she has recently been in “residential rehabilitation centers” for post-traumatic stress disorder.

“This PTSD was a graduation gift from my alma mater,” she wrote.

She said she was “fully aware of the consequences” of her actions but stated, “I have no regrets, and I would do it again every single time,” regarding the vandalism.

However, she said she “has no intention of causing legal trouble” in the future.

Cipparulo will have a preliminary arraignment on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. The Daily Collegian will update this article as more information becomes available.

