The reality TV series "Big Brother" announced its list of season 23 houseguests Thursday, and Penn State alumna Christie Valdiserri, 27, was among those chosen to join the show.

Valdiserri is from Philadelphia and graduated from Penn State in 2016.

During an interview with The Daily Collegian in 2020, Valdiserri said she was diagnosed with alopecia the summer after graduating from Penn State, and her journey led to her current career as a Sports Illustrated model.

According to the CBS network website, the new season of Big Brother is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. on July 7.

