Penn State announced Thursday its registered student organizations may now hold in-person, masked events this fall without submitting the pre-approval form.

Events can range from regular club meetings to tabling in the HUB-Robeson Center, the university said.

Penn State recommended student organizations inform any in-person attendees of coronavirus protocol prior to and at the start of any activities.

Additionally, student organizations will be required to take attendance at any in-person events for contact tracing purposes and can be asked to provide the lists upon request, the university said.

The HUB will continue to offer equipment to support remote options for meetings and events at no charge, and multimedia equipment can be requested through the Events Management Office.

For Penn State's University Park campus, in-person events can be scheduled through 25Live.

The decision follows the university's Wednesday announcement of an immediate indoor mask mandate for all students, faculty, staff and visitors on all campuses, regardless of vaccination status.

The university cited "accelerating" coronavirus case counts as its reason for enacting the mandate, which is required for all in-person student organization activities.

