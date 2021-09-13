POW/MIA Vigil

The image from the POW/MIA flag is displayed along with an American flag at the opening ceremony of Penn State ROTC's annual Prisoner of War and Missing in Action vigil on Old Main Lawn on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The vigil and ceremony is held in support of POW/MIA Recognition Week and lasts 24 hours.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State's Air Force ROTC’s chapter of the Arnold Air Society announced it will host the annual 24-hour Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Remembrance Ceremony Friday on Old Main lawn.

Beginning at 4 p.m., a release said the opening ceremony will include members of the American Legion performing a 21-gun salute and a performance of taps.

According to the release, there will also be a missing man table ceremony, featured speakers and a performance from Penn State Air Force ROTC’s acapella group.

The event is free and open to the public, the release said.

In case of severe weather, the ceremony will take place inside the Freeman Auditorium within the HUB-Robeson Center, according to the release.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.