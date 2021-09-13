Penn State's Air Force ROTC’s chapter of the Arnold Air Society announced it will host the annual 24-hour Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Remembrance Ceremony Friday on Old Main lawn.

Beginning at 4 p.m., a release said the opening ceremony will include members of the American Legion performing a 21-gun salute and a performance of taps.

According to the release, there will also be a missing man table ceremony, featured speakers and a performance from Penn State Air Force ROTC’s acapella group.

The event is free and open to the public, the release said.

In case of severe weather, the ceremony will take place inside the Freeman Auditorium within the HUB-Robeson Center, according to the release.

