Penn State recently expanded the list of isolation spaces on campus to accommodate more students.

Centre County moved to a category with a high COVID community level on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s scale.

Penn State’s isolation spaces on campus currently include 46 rooms in Eastview Terrace and the Blue Course Apartments.

The contingency plan has selected rooms in the Nittany Lion Inn “to fit the needs of isolating students and allow staff to provide support services,” according to university spokesperson Wyatt Dubois.

“We do not anticipate exceeding the capacity of the space available at the Inn, in part, because many students choose to isolate at home, which they are encouraged to do if it is an option for them,” DuBois said.

The utilization of isolation spaces factored in multiple facets, including the percentage of usage in the spring, projections for usage for this fall, and “the limited availability of space on campus” due to the size of the 2022-2023 freshman class.

“The university is committed to meeting the needs of our students and our plans and resources will continue to evolve as needs and pandemic conditions change, as they have from the beginning of the pandemic,” he said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE