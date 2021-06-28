Old Main Lawn

Old Main through the trees on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Fung

Penn State received a $126,730 grant on June 25 to support its hemp production.

As a part of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, the Special Crop Block Grant will fund the hemp project.

Penn State’s project aims to “[optimize] genotype selection and hemp production management practices,” according to Rep. Scott Conklin's announcement.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture said the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program helps with the “growth, certification of seed and marketing of eligible crops.”

