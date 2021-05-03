Donations for a memorial tree at The Arboretum at Penn State in honor of late student Ashley Pauls are being accepted through Giving to Penn State, according to a social media post.

Pauls, 20, died suddenly on Feb. 11, 2021, according to an obituary from Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. She was a junior in the College of Education at Penn State University Park who was involved in THON and a member of Penn State Dance Alliance.

To make a donation, individuals can go to the second page of the Giving to Penn State website, "click tribute type: memorial gift and write in 'Ashley Pauls,'" according to the post. Those donating must write "for commemorative tree for Ashley Pauls" in the comment section.

At the time of the initial post, reportedly $2,595 out of the $5,000 goal was raised.

