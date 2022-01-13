Penn State's Chapter of the American Association of University Professors released a statement Thursday regarding the enactment of the AC70 firing process — the dismissal procedure for tenure and tenure-eligible faculty members — against Penn State professor Oliver Baker, according to a release.

Following a physical altercation with a counter-protestor at a vaccine mandate rally in August 2021, Baker was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Baker was found not guilty on one charge of harassment by Centre County District Judge Steven Lachman, while the other two charges were withdrawn.

Baker said via email Thursday the university has "activated the AC70 process."

"Regrettably, the university intends to hold a hearing under the AC70 process if I choose not to resign," Baker said. "That is all that I wish to say at this point."

According to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers, the process is "confidential," and the university is "following processes/guidance" found under the university's "Academic Policies" and "Administrative Policies" as applicable.

Baker “remains on administrative leave while University processes continue,” according to Powers.

Enacting AC70 “threatens to undermine the very legitimacy of the AC70 process,” the AAUP said, and “sends a chilling message to all University faculty: that they can be brought up for dismissal by an unaccountable Human Resources office that has ignored a faculty member's exoneration by a court of law.”

The AAUP, in its statement, asks for the AC70 process be “stopped before irreparable damage is done.”

"Such a misuse of our dismissal procedures would surely draw national attention, the repercussions of which would resonate for years," the AAUP said.

In the statement, the AAUP said "the insult to justice — and the harm to the University’s reputation — would be incalculable” if the university proceeds with the AC70 process.

The AAUP said “Baker literally did nothing wrong whatsoever” from a legal standpoint and is “shocked” the university initiated AC70 despite Baker's acquittal.

AC70 was “written to define the conditions and procedures under which tenured faculty members or tenure-eligible faculty members against whom ‘out of time’ dismissal is sought may be dismissed from the University on grounds of adequate cause, financial exigency or program elimination or revision,” according to the policy’s language.

It defines adequate cause as “lack of competence of failure to perform in relation to the functions required by the appointment,” “excessive absenteeism,” “moral turpitude” or “grave misconduct.”

"We are therefore shocked to learn that rather than accept Professor Baker’s acquittal, the University has initiated an AC70 dismissal procedure against him on the grounds that he is guilty of 'grave misconduct,'" the AAUP said.

A rally supporting Baker will be held by Penn State's Students Against Sexist Violence at 6 p.m. Friday at the Allen Street Gates.

