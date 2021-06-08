Even before she began exploring her personal and cultural history through poetry, Penn State’s 2021-22 Laureate, liberal arts professor of English and poet Shara McCallum learned to live in juxtaposition.

After her family emigrated from Kingston, Jamaica, to Miami when she was nine years old, McCallum found herself in entirely new terrain.

“Moving to different parts [of the world] requires adaptation,” McCallum said. “But because [Miami] is such a metropolitan space and particularly marked by lots of people from the part of the world where my family is from, [it was more manageable].”

McCallum attended public school in Miami, where she was introduced to dance and music through art curriculum — poetry remained elusive.

“I understood living arts as things you practice, but for whatever reason, poetry felt really odd and esoteric to me,” McCallum said. “I imagined it to be written by people who were dead for hundreds of years, so I loved their work, but I didn’t see myself in them.”

Her first real taste of what would later become her lifelong passion occurred in an undergraduate literature class at the University of Miami.

“I went to school to be a medical doctor, so [it was one of] the courses I took to have fun,” McCallum said. “Unlike chemistry, where I had to make myself do it, this was like a pleasure.”

While McCallum took the course, Saint Lucian poet Derek Walcott won the 1992 Nobel Prize in literature — the second Caribbean writer to ever receive the award.

“That... really marked me. I thought, ‘Oh, this is an amazing honor given on the world stage to someone from [the] part of the world I’m from — this must be possible,’” McCallum said.

Invigorated by her desire to express her childhood experience of living in Jamaica and inspired by Walcott's own exploration of Caribbean identity, McCallum refocused her studies to match her newfound poetic pursuits.

McCallum then switched her major and graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in English literature. She went on to earn her master's degree in poetry from the University of Maryland and her doctorate in English literature from Binghamton University in New York before eventually accepting a position as the Stadler Center for Poetry’s director at Bucknell University for 14 years.

Throughout this period, McCallum developed her poetic voice and subsequently published five books, with additional work featured in different anthologies and literary journals.

McCallum said her writing process typically involves writing, arranging and rewriting many different concepts until one catches, where she begins the “real pleasure of writing — revision.”

“I think of it as reseeing and rewriting… and then I shape it and turn it to the light and look at it to see what else I could say — what else it could be,” McCallum said. “It takes in some life from me — It feels like the poem has its own engine. I'm there of course trying to drive it, but I’m not the sole force in the creation of the poem.”

Regardless of how they begin, she said many of her poems end in a similar place, Jamaica — a place she physically left but has inspired her ever since.

“Like many writers, I write about the spaces where I’m from, not the spaces I necessarily am,” McCallum said. “I wonder sometimes if it’s the imagination of a place that really roots itself in us early — that even if you leave a place that is a touchstone for you, you keep coming back to that.”

And although she has lived in State College for several years, McCallum said she cannot claim Pennsylvania as her own.

“I don’t think I'll ever really feel like I’m from here… It’s the thing I’m longing for — Jamaica — it’s a time and place that doesn’t even exist anymore,” McCallum said. “[I've since gone] back to Jamaica, but the place and time I’m writing about is the Jamaica of my childhood.”

Since then, the themes of personal identity tied to a larger cultural landscape and how the generational history of a space can affect its inhabitants have remained persistent in McCallum’s work.

“Was it Pennsylvania versus Jamaica? I’d say all along the way… I’ve moved and lived in different places,” McCallum said. “You try to make a home wherever you are.”

Since her arrival at Penn State in 2017, McCallum has served as a liberal arts professor of English, splitting her time between teaching undergraduate poetry workshops and continuing to write and publish her own work.

Julia Spicher Kasdorf, fellow poet and liberal arts professor of English, first met McCallum at an Association of Writers & Writing Programs conference in 2001. Since then, they have maintained a friendship and productive working relationship by offering advice and reviews of new manuscripts — even while working at separate institutions — until they became official colleagues in 2017.

“I really love working with her. She is an incredibly thoughtful person, [and] she is very hardworking as a colleague, as a teacher and as an artist,” Kasdorf said. “She’s a person with a lot of integrity, and I respect her a great deal.”

In recognition of her distinguished career as a poet and educator, McCallum was named the 2021-22 Penn State Laureate, succeeding David Witwer, professor of American studies in Penn State Harrisburg’s School of Humanities.

In her new role this fall, McCallum will forgo her typical classroom duties in favor of a representative position promoting arts and humanities across Penn State and Pennsylvania as a whole through a variety of speaking engagements, writing workshops and interdisciplinary projects.

“Poetry is often an art that people feel somewhat either fearful of or disinterested in, or think it's not for them,… [so I hope my efforts as laureate [will] serve as an intervention for that,” McCallum said.

With the platform granted by her new role, McCallum said she will focus on sharing her own work and the work of other contemporary Pennsylvanian poets.

“Especially for me as a woman of color — as an immigrant — poetry has been a way to explore larger views of personal history and history at large… cultural narratives, narratives that shape all of us,” she said.

In addition to her laureate tour, McCallum will appear on WPSU Penn State to deliver poetry readings and discuss her ongoing work.

Outside of preparing for her work as laureate, McCallum has been busy completing her latest full-length collection of poems titled “No Ruined Stone,” which will be released this August.

“No Ruined Stone,” will be published by Alice James Books, a publishing company which she worked with in the past to release her 2011 book “This Strange Land” and her 2017 poetry collection “Madwoman.”

“Writers like Shara McCallum are a rarity,” Carey Salerno, Alice James’ executive editor and director, said via email. “It's a privilege to partner with her on her extraordinary work, to participate in the trajectory of her poetics and to witness how her voice and craft deepen and grow with each new book.”

McCallum said “No Ruined Stone” explores the life of the 18th century Scottish poet Robert Burns and his desire to work on a slave plantation in Jamaica.

“It's always been a struggle for readers of Burns’ poetry and for scholars of Burns and the enlightenment of which he is a part … to really understand why Scotland’s greatest bard would have agreed to go and basically take part in slavery,” McCallum said.

For McCallum, navigating fundamental incongruencies of identity is a daily practice, particularly as an immigrant to the United States whose own ancestry can be traced back to both Europe and Central America.

“I'm a writer, and I feel like part of the obligation as a writer when you deal with the materials of history is to trouble the waters,” McCallum said. “To do so… so we can accommodate more people in our narratives of history.”

McCallum said embracing the full dimensions of one’s inherited history, even if it is hard to swallow, is better for everyone.

“I don't think it does you good to have amnesia as a culture that writes its own people out of their history.”

