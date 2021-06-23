In anticipation of summer move-in weekend for incoming summer students, The COVID-19 Operations Control Center at Penn State announced an additional weekend of coronavirus testing at the Pegula Ice Arena.

On June 26 and June 27, the arena will open for testing from noon to 3 p.m., in addition to its regular Monday through Friday hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, according to a release.

The additional time slots are for students required by the university to test upon arrival and any other students living on or near.

Students experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus are urged to schedule testing appointments with University Health Services or with local health care providers, according to the release.

Penn State also announced the Pegula Ice Arena will not offer drop-in testing on July 5 in observance of the federal holiday on July 4.

