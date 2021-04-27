Updated at 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, Penn State President Eric Barron released a statement to the Penn State community in response to "a very serious possible hate incident" faced by two Black Penn State faculty members in the College of the Liberal Arts and the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications that has since been resolved.

According to the statement, the hate incident occurred "outside their home" and was "deeply distressing to them and their family."

Tyler Jolley, chief of police for the Patton Township Police Department, said the department received a call Monday morning for “possible harassment.” The faculty members reported a rope that was found hanging in a small tree directly behind their residence and described it to officers as a “noose hanging in their backyard,” according to Jolley.

Jolley said the rope was collected by Patton Police to begin investigation. Monday afternoon, officers returned to the neighborhood to canvas for suspicious weekend activity, making contact with one of the faculty members’ neighbors.

After seeing the rope, the neighbor indicated it was from a swing set on their property, and officers confirmed this after comparison. One of the neighbor’s children then came outside, alleging they had thrown the rope into the woods. Patton Police determined there was “no kind of crime committed at all” and that the rope “happened” to fall on the tree in the faculty members’ backyard, Jolley said.

“At this point, we’re not investigating this any further,” Jolley said. “There does not appear to be a crime committed.”

Barron encouraged students, staff and faculty members who "experience or witness acts of hate, or suspect that an act has occurred" to call Penn State Police or make a report by calling the Penn State Hotline at 800-560-1637. The hotline can also be reached via its website or the report bias website.

