Beginning March 28, Penn State's Pattee and Paterno Library will be open Sundays from 1-9 p.m.

The opening is part of the University Libraries' latest phase of reopening during the spring 2021 semester, which considered employees’ health as well as vaccination levels, according to a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming students back to our spaces on Sundays, while also ensuring that additional employees who may be returning to work on site may do so safely,” Leo Lo, associate dean for learning, undergraduate services and commonwealth campuses for Penn State University Libraries, said in a statement.

Pattee and Paterno's hours during the week and for the self-service pickup area will remain the same.

On weekdays, the entrance to Paterno Library on Curtain Road will still open at 7:30 a.m., and the Starbucks at 8 a.m.

The lower-floor hours will still begin at 9 a.m. on weekdays, an extension that was made on March 8.

