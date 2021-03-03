On Monday, March 8, the Pattee and Paterno Library lower-floor hours will begin at 9 a.m. on weekdays, according to a Penn State News release.

The Paterno Library Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Global News Center and MacKinnon’s Lounge will be open as well, which are located on the first floor.

On weekdays, the entrance to Paterno Library on Curtain Road will still be open at 7:30 a.m., and the Starbucks will now be opening at 8 a.m.

The quiet study space in Paterno Library’s Ross Global News Center will continue to be available at 7:30 a.m. during weekdays.

The Penn State University Libraries homepage contains a list of remote service and resource options for more information.

MORE PENN STATE COVERAGE

Former Penn State football quarterback Christian Hackenberg takes high-school coaching job Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg is moving on to the next stage of his foo…