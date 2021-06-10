Penn State’s Schreyer Honors College has appointed Patrick Mather as its new dean, effective Aug. 16, according to a release.

Mather, a Penn State alumnus and the Richard E. Garman Dean of Engineering and professor of chemical engineering at Bucknell University, will succeed Peggy A. Johnson who served as dean of the honors college since July 2017 and as a Penn State faculty member for 25 years.

Johnson will retire from the university Aug. 15.

Mather will serve as the college’s academic leader and executive officer, and he will join the university’s Academic Leadership Council and the University Park Council of Academic Deans, according to the release.

The dean will be in charge of providing leadership for the honors college’s planning, budgeting, fundraising, and student recruitment and retention activities.

According to the release, Mather will oversee the Presidential Leadership Academy, which provides opportunities for select groups of Penn State students to develop leadership and critical-thinking skills.

Mather graduated from Penn State in 1989 with a bachelor's degree in engineering science and in 1990 with a master's degree in engineering mechanics. He’s returning to Penn State after serving as dean of Bucknell’s College of Engineering for the past five years.

Currently, Mather is the editor-in-chief of the journal Polymer Reviews and former associate editor of Polymer Bulletin.

According to the release, he has won three student-nominated teaching awards, directed more than 100 undergraduate research projects and “prides himself on innovative and engaging teaching methods.”

