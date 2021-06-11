Janel Young, who graduated from Penn State in 2013 and lived in Tokyo and New York, has made artwork that’s been seen on the global stage. One of her latest — and largest — is a street mural in downtown Pittsburgh.

Over the course of about two weeks, Young and a team of assistants painted a busy stretch of Fort Duquesne Boulevard in downtown Pittsburgh from Stanwix Street to Sixth Street.

The mural was commissioned from Young, who works under the brand name JY Originals, as part of the larger Three Rivers Arts Festival, an annual showcase of art and artists held throughout Pittsburgh.

Young said the long asphalt mural incorporates many colors and geometric patterns, which she said she hopes might make an elevated stage at one end of the mural to be more inviting to visitors at its Allegheny Overlook location.

“[The mural] strings together a lot of shapes — especially triangles — to create this zig-zag pathway,” Young said.

The ground mural is called “Pathway to Joy.” In an on-site description of the piece, Young wrote the colors and shapes “were chosen to make the space feel inviting and inspiring through creativity and play.”

Though the location of the piece and a nationwide paint shortage presented challenges in the mural’s creation, Young said she is happy with the final result.

“Being able to paint in a really high profile area comes with its own challenges, but we were able to get it done in two weeks, essentially,” Young said.

Juliandra Jones served as a production assistant in the mural’s creation, a role that required her to take on a multitude of different tasks, she said. Jones also said she was happy with the complete mural.

“It was very fun, and I love the design — it’s playful, but it’s simple,” Jones said.

Also an independent artist, Jones works under her brand of PBJ Customs on pieces throughout the country. She recently completed her first independent mural in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

A native of Las Vegas, Jones attended Penn State for her first year but ultimately transferred back home to attend the University of Nevada, Reno, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

According to Jones, work on the mural typically began at around 8 a.m. and often went until sunset. She said various aspects of the mural’s creation sometimes involved improvisation and described the process as “a complete workout.”

“You just have to do what you have to do and work with what you have to work with,” Jones said.

But putting paint to asphalt is not the only part of constructing a mural of this size in such a location.

Renee Piechocki is a public art consultant. She partnered with the Three Rivers Arts Festival and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, another commissioner of the mural, to find an artist and ensure a smooth creative process.

Before Young even began the work, Piechocki worked to cordon off sections of Fort Duquesne Boulevard for public use throughout the summer. This involved working with many different organizations, including various departments of the City of Pittsburgh.

“It involves a lot of behind-the-scenes work, realigning some of the streets around them to accommodate what these changes were,” Piechocki said. “All of that background is happening, and then you get to the fact that you want an artist.”

Piechocki is the co-author of the “Asphalt Art Guide,” a handbook created by Bloomberg Philanthropies to help cities and artists reclaim roadways and other infrastructure with public art.

Ultimately, Piechocki said she is happy with the quality of the mural and the pace at which it was painted. She also said she hopes the mural might cause Pittsburghers to reconsider how that section of downtown appears.

“I’m hoping it actually opens peoples’ minds and hearts about what that street should actually look like,” Piechocki said.

Though she did not study art, her experiences at Penn State studying business marketing and international studies were invaluable, Young said. She received a full academic scholarship as a Bunton-Waller Scholar.

“Penn State was the absolute right choice for me,” Young said. “It was a work hard, play hard environment.”

While at Penn State, Young was involved in numerous extracurricular activities including the Multicultural Women’s Forum. She also interned with Penn State’s basketball program, where she said she could pursue her love of sports.

“I’ve used my experience in the marketing world and the business world to market myself as an artist,” Young said.

Young will continue her artistry throughout the summer, and she recently completed another mural in Bakery Square in Pittsburgh’s east end. Young is also contracted to paint another piece in downtown Pittsburgh on busy Smithfield Street.

As for “Pathway to Joy,” it will remain for public use and viewing throughout the summer. Before October, the lanes of Fort Duquesne Boulevard will be reopened, and the mural will naturally wear away.

