For Penn State student Joe Cardina, if he had known he would be spending so much time at home, taking online classes, he would’ve picked a different place to live.

“The place I do live in was picked pre-pandemic,” Cardina (junior-chemistry) said. “It’s just not a place where I would envision to be doing this much work.”

He said when choosing a place to live in a pandemic, the “right fit” would be where students can “enjoy being there for the majority of the day.”

For him, this would mean moving to an apartment with “better atmosphere” and “natural lighting.”

“That kind of seems like where a lot of people are living,” Cardina said. “I’m sure everyone sees all the high rises going in downtown.”

Freshmen Danya Khan and Arushi Singh also said they plan to move to off-campus apartments for the 2022-23 school year.

“I think I always wanted to be in an apartment in general,” Khan (freshmen-information sciences and technology) said. “I feel like it’s more difficult in the dorm.”

Singh (freshman-data science) said although she knew she would be required to live on campus as a freshman, the pandemic “changed [her] attitude” about communal housing.

“It kind of stressed me out that I would be sharing with a couple other people, [and] I didn’t really know their habits,” she said. “I didn’t know how paranoid they were about the pandemic.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Singh said living in a communal dorm makes her feel “not the safest.”

“The fact that people won’t wear masks in communal spaces is a little frustrating, and a lot of people don’t wear masks in the bathroom,” she said. “It can be difficult to see how much they weigh the effect of the pandemic and how cleanly they are in relation to it.”

Singh said her plans to move to an apartment come in part from worries of the pandemic “[getting] worse.”

“I’m a little bit germaphobic,” she said. “I would rather just be in control of my space.”

As a resident assistant for Pollock Halls, Cole Clapperton said it’s “a lot harder” this year to enforce “mask rules in the halls” due to residents perceiving the pandemic as “less severe.”

“When you live in dorms on campus, you are subject to COVID policies, and I would understand people wanting to get away from that because off campus, it’s completely up to them with what they want to do,” Clapperton (junior-chemistry) said. “I assume that most students don’t want to follow COVID policy outside of when they’re supposed to be.”

Archer Christman, an RA in West Halls, said he has experienced similar difficulties.

“You have to balance discipline and community-building with your students, but that’s very hard to do when you're being asked to be almost a full-time disciplinarian,” Christman (junior-cybersecurity) said. “It’s already a hard balance to achieve in any normal given year.”

Compared to previous years, he said traditional on-campus housing is “not as desirable anymore” for many students and attributes a lack of in-person activities as one reason.

“They lived on campus for various activities, meetings, talks, games and stuff like that — and at that point, they felt that there was no valid reason to live in the dorms if living off campus would cost about the same,” Christman said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Christman is an RA for the Information Sciences and Technology Living Learning Community, which is a housing option for first-year students in IST to “live in a designated residence hall with [their] IST classmates and build a sense of community,” according to its website.

“There was little-to-no benefit [to living in an LLC] other than simply knowing where you’re going to live — the community aspect definitely was [a] much lower [priority], as there was little ability to create community,” Christman said.

A lack of “benefits” and community within LLCs, Christman said, led to a lot of members deciding “not to stick around.”

Penn State Residence Life did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

Christman said he has also noticed a population trend shifting to “a lot more” underclassmen in West Halls, as well as an increase in older underclassmen who deferred admission to University Park during the pandemic.

“Deferring was very interesting because at one point, I had looked up the current acceptance rate of Penn State, and I noticed that it was definitely much higher than when I applied here,” he said. “I’m assuming [after] a year of very low enrollment rate they wanted to get that back up.”

In 2019, Penn State Undergraduate Admissions reported an overall University Park acceptance rate of 49%. In 2020, this number jumped to 54%, and in 2021, it decreased slightly to 52%.

Despite the amount of students moving off campus, Christman said the population of West Halls is “definitely up,” with supplemental housing being “filled up” — a trend he predicts will continue in the future.

“As long as more restrictions don’t come in the future, I think on-campus living will definitely

increase,” he said. “The quality of living will only get better.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+4 How Penn State students endure coronavirus quarantine in Eastview Terrace, off campus Penn State student James Riccardo said he remembers the sound of wheels turning as students …