The Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State has announced its second floor closure for repairs starting June 7.

The first floor galleries and Museum Store will be open to the public during the repairs, according to a Penn State News release.

The second floor is home to special exhibition and permanent collection galleries, which will reopen Aug. 27, according to the announcement.

Upon reopening, the second floor will host a new exhibition called "Global Asias: Contemporary Asian and Asian American Art from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation."

However, during the repairs, the first floor will host a special exhibition gallery on loan called "Summer Light: American Impressionist Paintings from the Thomas Clark Collection," which is available until Aug. 29.

For more information on the museum or for the calendar of upcoming events, visit the Palmer Museum's website.

