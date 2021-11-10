Palmer Museum of Art to celebrate its 50th year anniversary in 2022

The Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State announced it will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022 with programs and exhibits leading up to its relocation, according to a release.

The centerpiece of the anniversary will be the “An American Place: Highlights from the James and Barbara Palmer Collection” exhibit, which will be on display from Jan. 29 through April 24, 2022, according to the release.

The exhibit will focus on American art during the years after the Civil War through the civil rights movement, and feature works drawn from the bequest of Barbara Palmer, who died in 2019, and her husband, James Palmer, the release said.

"A Way Through: Abstract Art of the 1940s" will be on display from Jan. 15 to May 15, 2022, and "Printmaking in the Age of Dürer" will be on display Jan. 18 to May 8, 2022, the release said.

"HOME/STUDIO: 2022 Penn State School of Visual Arts Faculty Show" will be displayed May 17 to Aug. 28, 2022 as well as "Those Who Taught: Selected Works by Former Faculty" from May 20 to Aug. 14, 2022.

Next fall semester, "The Art of Remembering: A Selection of Gifts from 1974-2020" will be on display from Aug. 26 to Dec. 18, 2022 as well as "Designed for the Future: The New Palmer Museum of Art at the Arboretum" from Sept. 23 to Dec. 18, 2022.

The Palmer will conclude its anniversary year with "Looking at Who We Are: The Palmer at Fifty" Sept. 23 to Dec. 18, 2022, which will embody the "We Are" theme and is sponsored by 1966 Penn State College of the Liberal Arts alumnus Jason Kogan.

