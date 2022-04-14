Paul Takac, candidate for 82nd District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, visited Penn State on Wednesday for a Q&A session titled “Q&A with Your Candidate: Meet Paul!” with students.

The event was hosted by PSU Students for Takac, an organization seeking to “share information” about the new 82nd District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, hold “nonpartisan voter registration efforts” and debates, and “empower students to participate in the democratic process,” according to its website.

“We’re at a really critical and important time in history,” Takac said. “With redistricting and the changes that have recently happened, your voice really does matter in terms of where the state of Pennsylvania can go in the future.”

In February, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled to enact a new congressional map to reflect population changes gathered from the 2020 U.S. Census, and this new map marks the first time the entire Penn State campus will be in the same district, according to Takac.

“You are a critical part of not only this community… but you’re a critical part of this district,” Takac said. “For the first time in a long time, folks who are running in office have to really pay attention.”

What’s “really important,” he said, is what matters to Penn State students, and then, students began asking about his reasons for running for office.

Takac said after decades of seeing democracy being “undermined,” individual rights being “under attack,” education being “underfunded,” and support for unions being “reducted,” the United States is beginning to see the consequences.

The solution to this, he said, is to focus on state legislatures.

“A lot of those things that affect people's everyday lives and students’ everyday lives happen at the state legislature,” Takac said. “I just think my combination of life experiences, individual experience and local government experience really… lends itself to that.”

The “most fun thing” about campaigning for Takac is “having an excuse” to talk to people about what matters to them.

“We go out, we make phone calls, we knock on doors… and we get to ask people, ‘What matters in your life?” he said. “What’s cooler than that?”

Events such as the Q&A help counter the “challenge” of bringing his “bigger picture ideas” to a wider audience, he said.

“Equity in education, investment in infrastructure, investing in the economy and the environment at the same time — those are things that really are important,” Takac said.

One student asked about Republican Justin Behrens, Takac’s opponent for the 2022 general election in the fall.

“I won’t comment on his qualifications, but I’ve talked about my qualifications,” Takac said.

He said his qualifications include being a member of the community, raising his family and volunteering in the community, and “[planning] to stay here forever.”

“I actually understand the town — I understand how important the Penn State student community is to our overall community,” he said. “That’s something that someone from the outside may not really understand.”

Student Brooklynn Jones asked why Penn State students should choose Takac to “represent our campus.”

In response, he said he's “worked... in and around education [his] entire career,” has two sons in college and believes he “[understands] some of the issues” students and the university are facing.

“I would like to be your voice in Harrisburg to make sure that the funding, the resources and the support are there to help students and help the university going forward,” Takac said.

Michael Garza asked how he would provide equitable education resources for marginalized students — something that Takac said was “one of the reasons” he started running for election.

“Pennsylvania is one of the bottom five states nationally in investing in both K-12 and higher education,” he said. “What that means is that they push the burden onto local communities.”

This impacts marginalized communities with less affluent school districts, Takac said.

As a solution, he brought up a “fair funding formula” that he said the state knows about and has not invested in with the potential to “level the playing field.”

Takac said the legislature in Harrisburg is refusing to use “billions of dollars” in federal aid to fund initiatives.

“If we have an opportunity to change the legislature and make it a democratic legislature — we can put that money to good use,” he said. “This is about economic justice, [and] this is about educational justice and equity.”

On the topic of “educational justice,” Takac spoke on “crushing” student loans, as well as students who are unable to start or finish college.

“There’s no more important investment we can make than in education in my mind,” he said.

Another student, Igor Latsanych, asked about Takac’s plans to work with correctional centers.

Takac said his focus is on “restorative” and “rehabilitative” justice, while paying attention to the “long-term consequences” of mass incarceration.

He said he's working with Pardon Project Centre County, which he said is a group that can “forgive your sentence” through a board of pardons and appeals after a sentence has been served.

A question was then asked about Takac’s stance on recreational marijuana use for adults.

“I think it’s far past time that we legalize recreational marijuana,” he said.

Takac cited new revenue sources, medicinal purposes and decriminalization as a pathway to restorative justice and as reasons for legalization.

“There are a lot of people who have convictions for nonviolent drug offenses that I think we could revisit,” he said. “It only makes sense, and it’s worked in other places — I think it can be regulated.”

Jones (freshman-criminology and psychology) asked what Takac would do to “lower the numbers” of sexual assaults on Penn State's campus.

“Everyone should expect to be safe and secure, and Penn State has a responsibility to ensure that environment,” he said.

Education, awareness and holding people accountable are some ways to do this, Takac said.

“When something happens, you have to support the [survivor] — you have to do a thorough and rapid investigation,” he said. “Looking back, Penn State hasn't had a good reputation with that.”

Sexual assault prevention is also a “community effort,” Takac said, and more resources and “creative solutions” are needed.

“If we’re going to talk about justice — if we’re going to talk about human dignity, we have to do that in a comprehensive way,” he said. “We need to make sure that everyone in the community has very clear support services and advocacy.”

On the subject of “accountability,” Takac was asked about how Penn State handled coronavirus regulations.

In regard to masking mandates, he said the university's Board of Trustees was “influenced politically” in a way that “may not have represented the true health and well-being” of the university.

In an open letter sent to the Penn State community Aug. 12 following backlash toward coronavirus protocol, President Eric Barron said the university's mitigation efforts cover "vaccines, masking and testing" in a way that incites "as little polarization as possible," as there are widely differing opinions across the nation.

"Regulations across the country clearly reflect state-level political realities," Barron said in the letter. "State funding of our university requires a two-thirds vote of the Pennsylvania legislature, meaning that our funding relies on strong bipartisan support."

Takac said he doesn't agree with this approach.

“I do not think it's the role of a legislator to essentially hold funding hostage to the university,” Takac said. “We need to empower the university… it should not be a political question, it should be a medical [and] a public health question.”

He said it was “unfortunate” the pandemic was “politicized.”

“I will not play politics with the mission or needs of the university or the students,” Takac said.

Latsanych (freshman-international relations) asked how Takac plans to support Ukrainians, to which he said making funding available to express “solidarity” and looking for ways to support refugees were options at the state level.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and fighting has continued throughout the country.

On the topic of student loans, Takac said he thinks a student loan forgiveness program is “important,” as well as reducing “the need to take out so many loans.”

“It really is a crisis — I have talked to so many people who are living under crushing debt,” he said. “It keeps them from starting families, or buying a home or moving forward with their life.”

Takac said “powerful options” are loan forgiveness programs that encourage people to fill high-need jobs or move to a depopulating area.

“If we’re going to invest in the future, we need to invest in the future,” he said.

Erin Heim, the finance director of Takac’s campaign, commented on how she “never once” had a candidate for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives come and talk to students while she was in college.

Heim said she decided to join the campaign because she was “incredibly excited” for an opportunity to “bring more blue” to Centre County.

“To see that there’s actually an area that we could make a big difference [in] was something I really wanted to be a part of,” she said.

She asked Takac why representatives don’t pay more visits to colleges.

“Quite frankly, I think you're taken for granted,” Takac said. “This community wouldn’t exist without Penn State students… not enough people are thankful you’re here.”

The other reason he said college students are taken for granted is because people don’t believe students are “engaged enough” to “bother to vote.”

“Because of the way our political system is structured, people don’t think students are motivated enough to vote,” Takac said. “That’s an assumption I think we need to challenge.”

The “beauty” of the 82nd District in modern times, he said, is that unlike other Republican- or Democrat-majority districts, it is “competitive.”

“Your vote here matters more… because it has a greater chance to make a difference right here today than maybe back where you were at home,” Takac said. “If you register here now, and vote here now — your vote could be the one that decides who goes to Harrisburg.”

