Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding joined the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Richard Roush on Monday to highlight PA Farm Bill investments strengthening pollinator research, as well as the competitiveness of Pennsylvania honey and other specialty crops.

Speakers included Director of the Center for Pollinator Research Christina Grozinger, assistant research professor in the department of entomology Natalie Boyle, undergraduate researcher in Penn State's department of environmental resource management Alyssa Curry and associate teaching professor of agribusiness Mark Gagnon.

According to Roush, honeybees and other pollinators are “an irreplaceable part of the culture around the world."

“While these depend on the nectar and pollen produced by flowering plants for their target, identifying the key flowering plants that they're using help for designing pollinator [habitats] to support the health, productivity and pollination services,” Roush said.

Roush celebrated two grants during the event — one grant in 2020, establishing a Penn State honey diagnostics lab to serve Pennsylvania beekeepers, and the other one in 2021, establishing Pennsylvania's first digital pollen library and the principal investigators.

“These two grants are supporting the development of new tools and infrastructure,” Roush said.

According to Redding, pollination is neither “a seasonal topic” nor “a one-day discussion.” He said it’s not “temporary.”

“In the department, we're really pleased with the partnership but also in what is being done relative to pollinators is a discussion that we have often and increasingly when you look at climate when you look at societal changes, when you look at the loss of biodiversity,” Redding said.

According to Redding, Penn State has one of the most diverse agricultural economies in the country, and the diversity is dependent on various aspects, including pollinators.

“I'm really impressed with the work that's been done each time that research proposals come and especially proud [when] block grant proposals come," Redding said. "There is another dimension to pollination and the world of research and needs."

Grozinger then spoke, saying there's a lot of interest in specialty honey that's being derived from nectar that's coming from certain types of flowering plants, but right now, “it's really hard for beekeepers to be able to identify the sources of their honey and be able to mark it as a specialty honey that's derived from, for example, certain tree species."

“With the funding from the specialty crop program, we were able to establish a diagnostic system where we can take honey and pollen and use molecular and genomic approaches to identify floral sources of honey, and with the goal of creating a low-cost service for beekeepers to be able to use to better understand and market the sources of their honey,” Grozinger said.

Boyle, who's leading the development of Pennsylvania's digital pollen library, said her team is very grateful for the support from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to develop the state's first digital pollen library, which will describe and archive all of the morphologies of different pollen grains that are represented in Pennsylvania gardens.

“We hope that this library will reinforce and enhance the present and future research programming that evaluates the nutritional ecology of pollinating insects throughout Pennsylvania,” Boyle said.

Curry then introduced how her research training continues to develop.

“I've had hands-on experience out in the field, collecting samples, and I've also had a lot of experience in the lab, analyzing protein and lipid concentrations of these pollen samples,” Curry said. “With that data, we're able to look at what kind of trends we can see within the pollen [being] collected by our communities.”

According to Gagnon, beekeeping is both a commercial entity and a hobby for a lot of people.

“Bees increasingly face challenges from climate change parasites and environmental stressors,” Gagnon said. “Funding like this specialty crop block grant and the work that grazing our lab is doing is imperative for agriculture and beekeeping.”

Redding said it’s “just a glimpse into some of those issues that we deal with in need to address in Pennsylvania — to make sure the agriculture remains vibrant, make sure our food system remains vibrant.”

“A critical piece of Pennsylvania is not just sort of understanding you know, the library and the pollen and the species,” Redding said. “It's about managing all your home.”

RELATED