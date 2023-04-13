OutLaw is an organization within Penn State Law dedicated to fostering a community for LGBTQ individuals and allies through hosting social events, providing career development opportunities and creating a dialogue with the entire Penn State campus about the impact of legislation on LGBTQ people, according to its website.

As one of the co-presidents of OutLaw, Blake Konkol said he heard about OutLaw before coming to Penn State.

Konkol (graduate-law) said he quickly became involved with OutLaw.

The organization has now grown into a club with 80-100 active members, Konkol said. Throughout the year, these members can participate in general body meetings, movie nights, community meals, trivia nights, happy hours, drag shows and more.

Konkol said he believes hosting these events will help “build the queer community at the law school.”

“We have a lot of queer people in our class. This [first-year law] class, 24% of them were self-identified as queer, which is a fair amount,” Konkol said, “so we just want to make sure that there is a safe environment for those students to thrive.”

OutLaw collaborates with the Law and Equity Committee for some of the events. Law and Equity is the parent organization to affinity groups, such as the Black Law Students Association, Latinx Law Students Association and Jewish Law Students Association.

By partnering alongside the committee, OutLaw hopes to “impact as many students as [it] can,” Konkol said.

Aside from social events, OutLaw also holds discussions related to issues facing the LGBTQ community.

OutLaw Vice President Georgia Rollins said last year, a controversial speaker came to campus.

To combat the speaker’s words, OutLaw hosted a forum where “people could go and vent those concerns or frustrations,” Rollins (graduate-law) said.

OutLaw aims to create a discussion about legal issues facing the community on the national scale, as well.

“Nationally, we see an assault on queer people — in terms of legislation that’s being enacted and proposed,” Konkol said.

Konkol said the queer community has continuously been a “talking point for more conservative politicians.”

“OutLaw is just an example of an organization that is trying to remind people that queer people are people — they’re not a talking point,” Konkol said.

As law students, Konkol said OutLaw members want to be at “the forefront of that conversation” as future lawyers.

“We are in a really prime position to change the discourse,” Konkol said. “OutLaw, in just building community, allows for spaces for those conversations to be had.”

In the past, OutLaw has held presentations and made videos on topics like marriage equality, reproductive options for LGBTQ families and legal rights for LGBTQ high school students, according to its website.

Rollins said these conversations can help increase awareness.

“It gives people who don’t think they’re directly affected a better opportunity to educate themselves or find something in common with somebody who might not be the same as them and understand somebody else a little bit better,” Rollins said.

OutLaw also offers its members opportunities for career development and enhancement.

Brooke Benjamin serves alongside Konkol as the other co-president.

Benjamin (graduate-law) said she hopes the organization helps emphasize the importance of these career-focused events.

“We’ll provide different opportunities where you can network with attorneys, talk to different programs that help with job recruitment,” Benjamin said.

Through the different opportunities that OutLaw provides, the ultimate goal is to encourage the community, according to Konkol.

“OutLaw allows for you to be around familiar settings with people who share the same identities as you,” Benjamin said. “It’s like home while you’re studying.”

