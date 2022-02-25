For Penn State doctoral student Starlette Sharp, being awarded the Christine Mirzayan Science & Technology Policy Graduate Fellowship at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in Washington, D.C., allowed her to continue down her path of becoming a professor.

Sharp, who studies in the College of Education’s department of curriculum and instruction’s science education program, was working on the Board on Science Education at the National Academies of Sciences when one of her peers told her about the fellowship.

Though Sharp said she didn’t specifically know what she wanted to do in the future, she applied for the fellowship anyway.

Sharp said she lives by her philosophy of “exploring all of your options” to figure out what opportunities are available.

She applied for the fellowship to get involved and learn more about how she can improve science education — a subject Sharp’s been passionate about “since as long as [she’s] been in school.”

Once awarded the Mirzayan Fellowship, Sharp said she worked on the Roundtable on Systemic Change in Undergraduate STEM Education.

“We discussed different policies and changes that could be made, as well as worked together to grapple with the issues within the current STEM education,” Sharp said.

When the time came for the fellowship to end, Sharp said she took on the role of a program director as a way to extend her time in D.C. — and now, she continues to collaborate as a fellow.

As a program director, Sharp said she continued her work on the roundtable while mentoring other students in her cohort with their work.

However, some of her students said Sharp was more than just a mentor.

“Star was like our guardian angel,” Taylor Soucy said.

Soucy graduated from Penn State in 2017 with a degree in chemistry and said Sharp served as the program director of Soucy’s group during her fellowship.

In addition to guiding younger students in their academic undertakings, Sharp said she’s devoted to creating a better learning environment and strong bonds with her students.

Soucy said these principles shined through the interactions she had with her mentees during the fellowship.

“I got really sick my freshman year and had to defer some of my classes. Star organized all of the people in my cohort and had them each write me a letter, and she sent me a care package too,” Soucy said. “It was just the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me.”

Looking toward the future, Sharp said she aspires to be a professor. Though she’s not sure what she wants to teach, she does know the kind of professor she will aim to be.

“Some of the curriculums are so crowded with mandatory classes that students never get to see what they actually like,” Sharp said. “I want to steer them where they want to go. If you don’t know all of the options that are available, how can you be doing the best for your students?”

Another one of Sharp’s mentees, Luke Gockowski, agreed with Soucy about Sharp’s leadership qualities. Goskowski graduated from Penn State in 2017 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

“Star was our program director. She was always 100% there to support you and help you succeed in your academic endeavors but also very much a regimented leader,” Gochowski said. “You just knew she wanted the best for you.”

Wanting what’s best for her students is one of Sharp's core values as a future educator, she said.

“When I started the fellowship, I did not know exactly what I wanted to do yet, but I just thought I would try,” Sharp said. “This was not the first time I applied for my fellowship, this was the first time I got it.”

Sharp said she also wants to encourage her students to try everything and never stop searching for opportunities.

“It doesn’t matter how many times you fail, it only matters how many times you succeed.”

RELATED