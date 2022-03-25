As many organizations are struggling to adjust back to in-person operations with limited staffs, Penn State’s Gender Equity Center instead found itself with its first full staff in four years.

While she still appreciates a fully operational staff, Gender Equity Center Director Yvette Willson said she thinks the center’s small office space and small staff “always presents challenges” — especially for the support the office provides.

According to Willson, the center provides two types of services: “direct services with students” and “prevention education.” However, its prevention education isn’t always possible when Program Coordinator Sophia Mills or Assistant Director Becca Geiger aren’t available or are already conducting a prevention presentation.

“If somebody is asking us to come into their classroom and help educate their students about these topics, we need to be able to do that,” Willson said. “So having more staff to do that is so important.”

Comparatively, Willson said Michigan State has a staff of 14, solely for prevention education. To Willson, the center “[has] to do more, but having the time to devote to that is always hard and challenging.”

But the staff at the Gender Equity Center still gets the job done.

Despite being the only survivor advocate in the center, Sara Neild said she’s “a little more behind the scenes than the rest of the office” in terms of advocacy, advising for investigations or overlooking reports.

In a typical week, Neild said she meets one-on-one with students in her office, another office or as a traveling advocate on Mondays in East Halls and Thursdays in South Halls. Neild said she’s also “always available” for drop-ins as well.

To promote a comfortable and helpful space, Neild said she approaches these conversations with a “trauma-informed lens” and allows students to take control of the meeting because “a lot of their power has already been taken.”

However, Neild and Willson said they don’t believe the number of students who utilize their services equates to those impacted by sexual assault at University Park.

“Based on our own data from the 2018 Sexual Misconduct Survey and from national data, [we know] that sexual violence affects roughly one in four female students and roughly one in nine or 10 male students,” Willson said. “If you just calculate those numbers, we're talking approximately 7,000 people [affected] at University Park — and we don't see 7,000 people.”

According to Willson, around 100-200 students visit the center each year. And she said she thinks those numbers demonstrate the problem that “people may not know we’re here” or that “victim-blaming” persists at universities like Penn State.

“I think also a big part of it is survivors don’t feel supported and safe, coming forward and reaching out,” she said. “Somebody may have told them, ‘Oh, it’s no big deal, what happened to me?’ [or] ‘Well, you were drunk, what did you expect?’ We need to be flipping that script and stop blaming… survivors.”

Neild said she thinks students might hesitate to seek out services from the Gender Equity Center but added that “after meeting with us, they know… that we’re here to support them.”

“I think that, hopefully, we provide that validation that what happened to you is serious, and we're here to support you, and what you're experiencing is normal, as far as the emotional impact of that and everything else that comes with it,” Neild said.

And that support comes in different ways — like within various events the Gender Equity Center has helped organize for Women’s History Month.

Geiger, who helped plan many of these events, said she feels this position allows her to “have [her] hands in a little bit of everything that [the center does].”

She described her “primary role” as overseeing prevention education, programming, events and outreach.

Following the national theme of “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope” for Women’s History Month, Geiger said the center hosted a yoga workshop, zine workshop, a menstrual health expo and Pride in Your Ride Night at the Penn State Bike Den.

Geiger was more personally involved in the Pride in Your Ride Night, as she said she talked about “the secret history of feminism and bicycling.”

“This is an opportunity for me to flex some of the gender equity, feminist knowledge and pieces of my own professional work and the roles of the center, which we know is essential,” Geiger said.

Geiger will also collaborate with Penn State World Campus for its EmpowHERment Summit held at the end of this month.

Though Geiger said she’s very happy with the turnout at the Gender Equity Center’s events, she said she’d always like to see more students attend. She estimated about 50 or more people attended the Jessamyn Stanley event.

“I always think I speak for all of my colleagues in student affairs, we’re always like, ‘Yes, we want more people to come,’” she said. “But I’m very happy with the number and turnout thus far.”

At the end of the day, Geiger said she hopes these events inspire students to see where powerful female figures came from.

“It’s about these little things because I think it can be heavy to ask a student… to bring about change, whatever that change is,” Geiger said. “And just recognizing that change doesn’t have to be this monumental thing. It’s small steps, and you are powerful.”

Now fully staffed, the center hopes to eventually move to a larger office to further spread its messages and increase services.

RELATED

To Willson, it’s important to ensure confidentiality for student survivors who need to meet with Neild, which a larger office space would provide. Assuming nearly 7,000 students face some form of sexual violence each year at Penn State, Willson also said she believes a bigger office would give them more space to feel safe.

“[Neild] needs to meet with students in a safe setting,” Willson said. “When she’s meeting with a student, that means the other two staff members have to walk out and go sit at a table or take a walk for an hour. That’s not good, so we definitely need more space.”

Willson said the center requested funds for next year to allow them to hire students to help them work toward a bigger space.

“If we’re going to really make big changes here at Penn State and deliver these messages and show support and get the awareness out there, we need more people helping us to do that work,” she said. “Having the funds to pay students to help us do this work, I think, is critical because your time is valuable.”

In the future, Willson said she also hopes to see lengthier talks about prevention education, noting that Penn State only requires around 20 minutes of prevention education for first-year students. To Willson, that amount of time is “unrealistic” given students’ various cultural backgrounds and beliefs. Rather, Willson said she wants to see the center educate students every year.

“It’s required for staff and faculty — right now we have to do an annual training,” she said. “We need to make it required for students because that way, I truly believe that we will be able to start to change the culture here.”

Neild agreed, saying she thinks “[prevention education] needs to be a core part of being a new student here at Penn State.”

The Gender Equity Center is always available for support, Neild said, and she hopes Penn State students learn that fact.

“I would say like our doors are always open,” Neild said. “Even if you're not sure if we are the people to talk to about an issue, we're here to listen, we're here to support you and we can certainly point you in the right direction. There's no wrong place to start.”

