Penn State students had the opportunity to “meat” two “Hotdoggers” on their trip along the “Hotdog Highways” this week as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drove on and off the University Park campus.

Oscar Mayer, a meat company, has been driving its Wienermobile since 1936.

On Wednesday Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers Kaitlyn Bross and Penn State alum Christian Jabbar brought a 2022 model of the Wienermobile “fresh off the grill,” Bross said.

The Wienermobile is not just known for its 27-foot wiener exterior; inside it is equipped with “meatbelts,” a “bun box” and a Chevy Vortec engine, allowing the vehicle to “haul buns” across the United States, Bross said.

For Jabbar, he said his favorite part of the Wienermobile is the “bun roof.”

In addition to the physical modifications the interior of the Wienermobile is 1980s-themed with clear blue skies on the ceiling because there are “always clear ceilings on the hotdog highway,” Bross said.

The vehicle itself is 27 feet long, according to Bross. The Hotdoggers attend “hotdog high” in order to learn how to drive the “enormous” wiener.

Driving along the hotdog highways is a team effort as 12 Hotdoggers are equipped with a partner in their respective regions. These partners help with tasks such as navigation and parking.

Life on the hotdog highways is certainly unpredictable with “no two days being the same,” Bross said.

While on the road, the Hotdoggers are responsible for planning “buns and buns” of events at grocery stores and festivals across the country.

At each stop the hot doggers have been handing out Oscar Mayer “wiener whistles” since the 1950s.

“It’s like a little piece of history,” Bross said.

Bross said driving the Wienermobile is the “road trip of a lifetime” because she gets to travel all across the United States.

“The best part is traveling around the country… not many jobs you get to say that you make people smile every day,” Jabbar said.

“You never realize how much joy you can bring with a 27-foot-long hotdog until you get to do it,” Bross said. "It really shows you the beauty of people.”

Brenna Gleason said she thinks the Wienermobile is “so fun.”

Parker Fitzgerald is excited the Wienermobile will be on campus for the next week “it's not every day that you get to see a giant moving wiener,” he said.

The Wienermobile is currently on tour to visit college campuses in order to recruit the next generation of Hotdoggerss. Hoping to bring in the next group of “lucky dogs” into the Hotdogger family, Bross said.

Working as a Hotdogger “is not a typical job right out of school… it is the best decision you will ever make,” Bross said.

Being a Hotdogger brings a variety of opportunities. One time, Bross had the opportunity to drive singer Noah Kahan to his show while in Chicago.

The Wienermobile has also transported “royalty,” Bross said. This past summer, Hotdoggers got to transport Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Giving royalty a ride in the Wienermobile is pretty franken special,” Bross said.

Students are definitely intrigued by the opportunity to drive miles and bring smiles.

“If I had known about [being a Hotdogger] sooner I totally would be [one],” Gleason (senior-psychology) said.

For Fitzgerald he would “love to be a Hotdogger,” Fitzgerald (senior-international relations) said.

“The Wienermobile brings a couple of extra smiles on campus. How could anyone be upset with that?”

