‘One true love’ | The Daily Collegian alumni celebrate 135 years of excellence

As a sports editor at The Daily Collegian, Ted Rubin sat on the bench during Penn State football games to talk to players closely. He asked then-head coach Bob Higgins if he could have this proximity to the players.

“I’d ask the full back, ‘Why did you do that?’” Rubin said. “How unusual, a sports editor sitting on the bench.”

Rubin, 96, worked at the Collegian in the 1940s — primarily covering sports.

“The editor’s name was Jane Murphy in 1943-44,” Rubin said. “And I was supportive of what she was trying to do with the newspaper, but it was only once a week.”

While he was sports editor, Rubin said he had a “good stable of sophomore writers,” each covering different sports.

“They were really good writers, and I gave them all kinds of leeway to give some informed opinions,” Rubin said.

In 1947, Penn State football was undefeated, Rubin said. The team was selected for the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, and there weren’t many different bowl games at the time. The team was set to face Southern Methodist University. Rubin said he wanted to travel to Texas to cover the game, so he approached the editor-in-chief.

“He said, ‘Ted, I’m sorry, but I’m going to take care of that,’” Rubin said. “So for 30 years, I nurtured a grudge against the editor.”

But, Rubin learned the then-editor-in-chief had been in touch with the editor-in-chief at Southern Methodist, and Southern Methodist was one of the few Southern football teams that would play against Black football players.

Penn State had two Black players at the time.

“My editor said 30 years later, ‘I’m sorry about all that,’” Rubin said. The two editor-in-chiefs had been working to find a hotel where all players — not just white players — could stay during the Cotton Bowl. Then, the pair headed to Dallas to find an Air Force base where Black players could stay with the white players.

“Earlier that football season, we were to play against the University of Miami,” Rubin said. “We canceled that game; they would not let our two Black players play.”

After the Collegian, Rubin went on to be a writer, publishing eight books. Currently, his granddaughter Anjelica Rubin is a news features and investigations reporter at the Collegian.

“She’s a special person,” Ted said. “It makes me very warm hearted to know that she’s a Collegian writer.”

Curt Harler worked at the Collegian from 1969-71 — he described it as “all-consuming,” but he said it wasn’t all work.

“The [Centre Daily Times] was located [on Calder Way], and we’d make regular runs — literal ‘runs’ on rainy days — to the CDT print shop from Sackett so the typesetters could set our copy on the Linotype machines,” Harler said via email.

At the CDT shop, there were glass Coca-Cola bottles sold for a dime, and Harler said someone would bring Coca-Colas back for Collegian staffers to “call near or far” to see who paid for that round. Harler said these glass bottles had the names of cities from where they originated.

“If the buyer called ‘far’ and your bottle happened to say Pittsburgh or Trenton, you likely didn’t pay. If you had Los Angeles, you paid,” he said. “Again, this was well before MapQuest or GPS — which resulted in some interesting discussions over whether Oklahoma City is closer to State College than Miami.”

After the paper “went to bed,” Harler said staffers would head to a Little Caesars on College Avenue or Suzie Wong’s — “of egg roll fame” — where Terri Wong sold the group “whatever was left from her steam table for cheap.” At the time, the restaurant occupied space on College Avenue beyond South Halls, and it’s now located on North Atherton Street.

Harler said Collegian writers were able to submit Collegian work in journalism classes, and he said “journalism students had an easy road to recognition.”

“I was an [agriculture] major, and my presence in advanced journalism courses often raised eyebrows,” he said. “There was a collective sigh of relief when the professor looked at one of us and made the Collegian connection.”

Since there was no email, Harler described dictating stories from the Collegian to the Associated Press desk in Pittsburgh as “both a terrifying and educational experience.” He said the woman who worked there “verbally educated — OK, beat” him into a “good reporter.”

“I owe her a lot and never knew her name,” Harler said. “Truth be told, I was afraid to ask. To her, I was ‘kid.’”

While current Collegian staffers rely on Penn State’s online directory and the internet for verifying source information, Harler said reporters in his time used the college phone book. The phone book contained information like people’s names, addresses, hometowns and majors.

“There wasn’t a reporter around who would trade their bank of phone books for a dictionary,” he said. “Who needed a dictionary? If someone wanted to know how to spell ‘grandiose,’ the reply was always ‘b-i-g.’”

Laurie Jones started at the Collegian as a freshman in 1979 and stayed on staff until she graduated in 1983. She held positions including features reporter and on-campus housing reporter.

“There was a lot going on on campus at the time, so I was always writing stories about housing,” Jones said.

In high school, Jones worked for her school’s newspaper and was the editor of her yearbook. At the Collegian, she made lifelong friends, some who she lived with in college.

“The one [roommate], her name was Lori, we still had one phone then,” Jones said. “People would call and say, ‘Is Lori there?’ ‘Which one?’ ‘The one on the Collegian?’ ‘Which one?’”

Now, Jones is the Collegian’s graphics and design adviser. She worked in journalism for about 30 years, and she “loved” everything she did, from working all over the country to always having a “sense of serving people.”

“I always felt like we were the public face of things,” Jones said. “We represented what was going on in the community in a way that the average person did not have time to do. That is true journalism — I never lost my taste for that.”

As a part of the Collegian, Jones still has “one toe in the water of journalism.”

“It’s important to be there when things happen, to document them and tell people what happened and try to do it as fairly and unbiased as possible,” Jones said. “It’s our job to tell people the truth and then let them decide how they feel about things.”

Andy Hunn was a candidate in 1989 — the last semester when the Collegian was housed in Carnegie before moving to the James Building. He held positions such as general assignment reporter, copy editor, news editor, graphics editor, assistant weekly editor and weekly editor.

“[Moving to the James Building] made it feel like going from a college paper to a professional, commercial newspaper environment,” Hunn said. “An interesting thing was that before the Collegian had that space [in Carnegie], it was the home of the Blue Band.”

Hunn said this led to the Collegian’s space being “haphazardly organized.”

“There were all these weird shaped shelves… where we put our bags and everything,” he said. “And they were weird shapes because they had to hold different shaped instruments.”

After leaving the “disjointed connectedness” of Carnegie, the Collegian then had plenty of space in a professionally designed office — the James Building. And, staffers were met with an empty office, ready to be crafted into a home, Hunn said.

“There was nothing anywhere because nobody was working in there yet,” Hunn said. “It was cool that we had this blank slate that was ours to start growing and evolving and designing and organizing.”

As many current and former staffers can understand, Hunn said a lot of life while on staff revolves around the Collegian. He said he spent more time at the Collegian than anything else, including doing schoolwork.

Hunn majored in economics, but he said his Collegian experience allowed him to enter the publishing industry. He was able to “grow and explore” different aspects of journalism at the Collegian.

“I was at the Collegian in the early ‘90s, and what was coming out in the early ‘90s was graphics, pagination, computers and all these new tools and things and ways that we’d be putting the paper together,” Hunn said.

With emerging technologies, Hunn said he took advantage of this and “pushed the envelope.” Support from the “adults” — or people such as the Collegian’s general manager — helped motive him and others to try new things.

“You can take color for granted today… doing color back then was a big deal,” Hunn said.

For current staff members, Hunn encourages them to try new things — new ways of reporting, gathering information or conveying information.

“You might do something that didn’t come out right,” Hunn said, in terms of design. “You don’t have to do it again.”

Ultimately, Hunn said it’s important to remember that a newspaper is a business. An old adage from a fellow staff member, Hunn said it’s “the circulation department’s job to sell the subscription, but it’s the newsroom’s job to keep it.”

“It’s OK to make mistakes,” Hunn said. “Just make sure you learn from it.”

Terrence Casey’s roommate referred to the Collegian as Casey’s “one true love.”

“Perhaps it was because nearly every person I introduced him to was a colleague. Perhaps it was because I spent most hours outside of class time or sleeping (and occasionally including those hours) in the James Building basement,” Casey said via email. “Or perhaps it was because time spent on the outside largely involved talking about what had happened on the inside.”

Casey was the editor-in-chief from 2008-09 and oversaw the Collegian’s Alumni Interest Group in 2017-18. Now, he still displays his editor-in-chief office sign and his champagne cork from EIC selection in his home.

“Perhaps my roommate was onto something,” he said.

Casey said he built many relationships at the Collegian that are still part of his life today, even years after leaving the James Building.

“The teams over the years loved to groan about how many hours were spent ‘at work,’ but the truth is that many of those hours were spent watching baseball on a 20-inch television in copy desk, soaking up the wisdom of the professional staff or debating whether Twitter would still exist in 2010,” Casey said.

And, Casey said his experience at the Collegian was essential to his professional growth — he was able to “jump-start [his] career as a newsroom leader right out of college at a start-up news website and a county newspaper.”

Now, Casey is the director of communications and outreach for the University of Pennsylvania's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, where he runs a health science communications training program largely based on the “structure of the Collegian’s candidacy program.”

“Long gone are the days of daily print publications or selecting photos based on what crop was available, but the lessons of writing, editing, collaboration, design, management and working under pressure have translated to every role I have had since,” Casey said.

Abby Drey was on photo staff from 2006-2010. Watching her dad work as a photographer, she knew she also wanted to pursue photography, and the main reason why she picked Penn State was for the Collegian. She said she knew the Collegian was where she would get the best photography experience.

In the James Building, there was a green chair in the photo room.

“There was always somebody from photo sitting in the green chair,” Drey said. “It was like, ‘Who’s here, who’s hanging out?’”

And since there were about 25 people on photo staff at the time, there was always someone there hanging out. With printing five days a week at the time, there were also two people in the office every night.

“Having that space to hang out in all the time was huge,” Drey said. “When we were printing every day… it was a lot. I was the editor my senior year… so I was there all the time. I lived down there, so it was really sad to see the building go.”

For Drey, the Collegian was the “most impactful” part of college. She started as a freshman, which she said was atypical for photographers, but the older staffers took her under their wing.

“It was this cool pattern of being the young kid and hanging out with the older kids and transitioning through,” Drey said. “I think I had six buddies until I was done… most of my buddies, I still talk to.”

Drey learned the hands-on work of being a photojournalist at the Collegian, including shooting Penn State football. When she applied for a job at the Centre Daily Times, she said she knew her way around campus and was experienced with shooting Penn State sports.

Her brother also worked at the Collegian as a graphic designer and a photographer. When he got married, three out of four of his groomsmen were from the Collegian.

“Out of our group of friends and the photo staff, there’s only a couple of us that are in photography or doing it as our full-time jobs,” Drey said. “But it’s a group of supportive friends that I always have. If I post something on Instagram that I did for work, those are the people that are commenting on it.”

Kristin Stoller was the Collegian’s managing editor from 2013-14, and now, she’s engaged to someone she met at the Collegian.

“He was a year above me, but I was the metro editor, and he and my best friend, and now one of our bridesmaids, were the cops reporters,” Stoller said. “My favorite memory would be meeting him — finding someone who’s as passionate about journalism and just loved to tell stories as much as I did.

“It’s really cool when you can make a connection with someone when you’re 19 years old who you’re going to spend the rest of your life with.”

Stoller spent hours every day at the Collegian — it was “meetings on meetings on meetings” and working on the paper.

“I barely had time to do anything else,” she said. “But it was so much fun.”

Starting at the Collegian as a freshman, Stoller covered greek life, local government and crime and courts, and was the managing editor. Specifically, Stoller covered cops when the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case broke.

Sandusky is a former Penn State football defensive coordinator who was found guilty on 45 counts of child sexual abuse.

“I was the metro reporter that semester, and then it happened in November, and we only had two cops reporters,” Stoller said. “They were basically like, ‘Alright, forget local government, you’re now full-time cops.’”

She covered Joe Paterno’s funeral in 2011. Amid the Sandusky trials and riots in State College, Stoller said everyone “had each other’s back.”

“The night of the riot in November 2011, I remember going out with one of the cops reporters at the time,” she said. “There was pepper spray everywhere, and the editor-in-chief at the time was like, ‘Everyone get back to the newsroom.’

“I don’t know how they got there, but there were these giant milk jugs to pour on our face and in our eyes because of the pepper spray… everyone really looked out for each other, even in the worst of times.”

Stoller said she owes the Collegian her “entire career” — all of the clips she submitted when applying to jobs were from the Collegian.

“Everyone was super impressed that I had not only writing experience, but I also had breaking news experience, the trial experience, hands-on reporting,” she said.

Her transition to her first reporting job was seamless.

“Use those Collegian connections and reach out to alumni,” Stoller said. “Networking is really everything.”

For Sarah Vasile, she chose to go to Penn State after getting a tour of the James Building from 2015-16 Editor-in-Chief Shannon Sweeney.

“The way she talked about both the practical experience and the friendships really sold me,” Vasile said via email.

Vasile worked at the Collegian from 2014 to 2018, where she held positions as arts editor, copy desk chief, news editor and social media editor. The Collegian was “the backdrop” of a lot of her college experiences.

“I found out I was going to dance in THON while at the Collegian, and one of my co-editors immediately took me to [Cafe 210 West] to celebrate with a quick drink,” she said. “And then after I danced in THON 2018, I remember telling my mom that I wanted to be dropped off at the James Building.

“I had been awake for maybe 50 hours total at that point, and I still had Collegian on the brain.”

During finals weeks, Vasile experienced the James Building turn into a study spot for staffers — she has “fond memories of trying aimlessly to do math with other journalists.”

Now, Vasile lives with someone from the Collegian in New York City and stays in touch with plenty of other “successful Collegian alumni.”

“I think there's something really fun and hard to explain about the culture of a student newspaper,” she said.

The Collegian allowed Vasile to translate skills to her first job at a newspaper and now a television station in New York. She said she believes the Collegian made her a “tougher” person — she said no professional experience she’s had thus far has surpassed how “overwhelmed” she was during the 2016 election.

“Don't take yourself so seriously that you forget to have fun and learn. I am a big perfectionist, and I think I let that get to me a lot as a student,” Vasile said. “But even though the Collegian is super cool, it's ultimately a learning experience and an extracurricular.”

And for current staffers, Vasile said “no story is worth your sanity.”

“Finally, I would recommend spending most of your grant check at the Phyrst,” Vasile said. “I did that and turned out just fine.”

Jake Aferiat started working at the Collegian in 2017 as a freshman and continued until graduating in spring 2021. He held a variety of positions throughout his four years, but he “always kind of thought of [himself] as a wrestling reporter first and then whatever editor [he] was second.”

During his freshman year, Aferiat was on the seventh floor of Snyder Hall — it was snowing. As someone who was dedicated to Penn State wrestling throughout his years at the Collegian, he had emailed Kerry McCoy, Penn State wrestling alumnus and then-head coach at the University of Maryland.

McCoy is a two-time Olympian and has the second-most wins in Penn State wrestling history.

“Here I was, just a freshman student reporter for the paper just taking a shot in the dark of emailing this guy, not knowing if he would get back to me,” Aferiat said. “But he did, and we had a great conversation. Throughout my four years, and even since I’ve graduated, he’s been one person who’s always been a big supporter of mine, and one person who if I need to talk to someone for a story, he’ll take my call, he’ll take the Collegian’s call.”

While covering wrestling, Aferiat went to plenty of exciting meets, like dual meets and a national championship in Pittsburgh.

“I would talk to other student journalists at Big Ten papers and student journalists elsewhere across the country, and the only sport that they would tend to travel was football,” he said. “For the Collegian… and whomever my editor-in-chiefs have been to believe in our wrestling coverage always meant a lot.”

Aferiat put plenty of work into wrestling and helped carry the Collegian’s wrestling coverage toward excellence — and he said it all came from a place of love. And, as someone who is “old-fashioned,” Aferiat said he always loved the Collegian’s print product.

“I don’t think it ever gets old seeing your name in print,” Aferiat said.

Throughout his time, he made quality friendships at the Collegian — people who were roommates, confidants, supporters and simply people to have fun with — whom he’s still friends with now.

“[At the Collegian], we are journalists who happen to be students. We’re not student journalists,” he said. “We’re doing just as much real journalism as any of the pros.”

Maddie Aiken became editor-in-chief in spring 2020 near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which led the Collegian to shift its operations from what she was accustomed to in other years when she held jobs such as news editor.

“We had to do a lot differently — we had to rethink lots of Collegian traditions and typical Collegian ways that we go about reporting and editing and interacting with each other,” Aiken said.

But, she said these circumstances ended up being beneficial as journalists since staffers were adapted to the abnormal. Ultimately, it was “fulfilling” and “an exciting time to be a journalist.”

Aiken said working at the Collegian was a mix of fun and stressful moments, with the fun outweighing the amount of stress.

In early spring 2021 at the Collegian’s temporary home in Midtown Square, staff members could be seen wearing their winter coats inside the office, since there were challenges with getting the heat turned on, Aiken said. This was also paired with a dark women’s restroom after lights burnt out.

Typically held in the bustling Bryce Jordan Center, THON 2021 was held almost completely virtually, Aiken said, which led to the Collegian staying home at Midtown Square to cover the dance marathon.

“I loved covering THON in person so much, and that was some of my most fun memories,” Aiken said. During one in-person THON, Aiken witnessed David Tilli try to interview James Langan — both were Collegian reporters at the time, and Tilli unknowingly approached Langan.

“But, covering THON in the office was still a lot of fun because we were goofing off while also reporting,” she said.

At final press run in spring 2021, Aiken’s last press run, she had the opportunity to press the button that commenced printing.

“Lots of our world is very digital now… you don’t really think [about] these giant, amazing machines that print newspapers,” she said.

Aiken said the Collegian gave her “real-world experience” and unparalleled experiences, like getting “to know Penn State and State College in ways that I don’t think most people do.”

“There are so many pockets of State College and Penn State that I got to know because of the Collegian,” Aiken said.

To balance the Collegian’s workload, Aiken said she enjoyed all of the nights in the office that included “sitting around, playing video games and talking and laughing and listening to music.”

“[These moments] were very special, and I don’t think you get that in most work environments,” Aiken said. “A great part of the Collegian is you end up being friends with a ton of people, and they’re not always people who you would be friends with. There might be somebody who if you just had a class with them, you probably wouldn’t click right away.

“But when you’re sitting next to them for a semester every day, you realize that you have a lot in common… that’s a great part of the Collegian — it puts you with a bunch of other people and makes you all become friends, whether you like it or not.”