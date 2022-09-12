One Big Week, a Big Ten-wide fundraising campaign to reduce student hunger, announced it raised $126,414, according to a release.

The campaign invited "alumni, fans and friends" to donate during the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 7. The release said Penn State led the conference with over 2,100 gifts.

“Penn Staters continually prove that generosity is truly a part of who we are,” Jenny Daigle Benoit, executive director of annual giving at Penn State, said in the release.

Big Ten universities raised over $400,000 as a whole, with over 5,900 donations.

All of Penn State's funds were given to the Tackle Student Hunger Fund, a "central resource that supports food pantries and food security programs at every college and campus across the commonwealth," the release said.

