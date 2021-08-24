Ohio State University became the ninth Big Ten institution to enact a vaccine requirement for all students, faculty and staff Tuesday, following the U.S. Federal Drug Administration's authorization of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Citing the increasing prevalence of the Delta variant causing additional coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Ohio State said on its website all students must have at least one dose of the vaccine by Friday, Oct 15. Anyone receiving a second dose must have the inoculation completed by Monday, Nov. 15.

While only the Pfizer vaccine has been given FDA approval, Ohio State will accept the Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and World Health Organization emergency approved vaccines as well.

Students will be able to obtain religious or personal exemptions from the vaccine, as long as they provide sufficient proof of cause, Ohio State said.

Other Big Ten universities to enact a similar mandate include Minnesota, Indiana, Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan and Michigan State. However, some of the aforementioned institutions will allow individuals to remain unvaccinated if they are tested weekly.

Penn State announced it would not mandate the vaccine during its virtual town hall meeting, but it implemented an indoor masking requirement for all students, faculty, staff and visitors.

