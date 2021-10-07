Penn State announced Sept. 29 it is seeking nominees until Dec. 10 for its 2022-23 Penn State Laureate, an endowed annual position at the university.

Since 2008, a new Penn State Laureate has been selected each year to "bring greater visibility to the arts and humanities," as well as the honoree's work, according to the release.

The role must be fulfilled by a full-time faculty member who is assigned half-time to be Penn State Laureate for one academic year, according to the release.

Throughout the year, the Penn State Laureate will bring their "artistic perspectives" to various audiences like the commonwealth campuses and other communities statewide, the release said.

Shara McCallum, the 2021-22 laureate, is currently working to share both her own and others’ poetry to the Penn State community.

Nominations for 2022-23 Penn State Laureate are open university-wide, and self-nominations are also allowed. To nominate an individual, sent their name, unit and campus, as well as the name of the nominator — if there is one — to vpfa@psu.edu

Nominees will be informed by Dec. 17 of the materials they need to submit to continue in the selection process, which will be due Jan. 17, 2022.

