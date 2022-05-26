Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine recently reopened after a three-week closure due to vandalism.

The beloved campus landmark's ear was reattached and red paint was removed before its reintroduction to the public.

The shrine, sculpted by Heinz Warneke for the class gift of 1940, has seen multiple spouts of vandalism and destruction prior to 2022, most recently in 2018.

The person or persons responsible for the vandalism in May have not yet been apprehended by police.

