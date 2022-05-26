Lion Shrine with a new Ear

The Nittany Lion Shrine reopens to the public after repairs were made to the ears from being vandalized in early May. The shrine was photographed on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in University Park, PA. 

 Regan Gross

Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine recently reopened after a three-week closure due to vandalism.

The beloved campus landmark's ear was reattached and red paint was removed before its reintroduction to the public.

The shrine, sculpted by Heinz Warneke for the class gift of 1940, has seen multiple spouts of vandalism and destruction prior to 2022, most recently in 2018.

The person or persons responsible for the vandalism in May have not yet been apprehended by police.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags