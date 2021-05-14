Beginning June 1, The Nittany Lion Shrine and The Pennsylvania State University stone wall near Beaver Stadium will undergo month-long renovations, according to a Friday release.

After construction, the shrine will have an upgraded walkway and viewing platform, and the stone wall will feature accessibility walkway upgrades and landscaping developments, the release said.

The projects are expected to take a month in order to be completed by July 1 but are subject to change due to weather.

The Nittany Lion Shrine will not be available to the public because it will be fenced off throughout the month. However, the stone wall will remain visible, but spectators are asked to keep their distance.

