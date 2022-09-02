The Nittany AI Alliance invites the Penn State community to attend the "AI for Good Expo" on Thursday to learn more about artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The event will be hosted in Alumni Hall from 5-7:30 p.m.

Conor Jensen, the regional vice president of AI Strategy for Dataiku, was selected as the keynote speaker for the event.

During the event, five students, who have competed in previous Nittany AI Challenges or were a part of the Nittany AI Advance project team, will receive $1,000 from the "AI Excellence Awards in Penn State Outreach Sponsored by Jonathan and Alana Dambrot."

The winners of the 2022 Nittany AI Challenge will be announced from the following six teams: Eleos, Fung.ai, iLenz, LexNectare, RetroFlux and SchizophrenAI.

Participants can register to attend the expo at this link.

