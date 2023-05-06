Nike chief design officer John Hoke III reflects on his creative process

From the time Penn State alumnus John Hoke III was a child, he was enthralled by shoe design.

Hoke’s path began at 12-years-old after sending a proposal letter to Nike with a shoe design. In return, Nike sent a motivational message back, telling the young Hoke to stay in touch.

Hoke is now Nike’s chief design officer, and has amassed a diverse background in architectural, industrial and graphic design — having worked with clients from various parts of the world.

Dean of the College of Arts and Architecture, B. Stephen Carpenter II, hosted Hoke in a public conversation offered in Foster Auditorium on Friday. During the conversation, Hoke explained how Penn State has made an impact on him since the moment he applied.

“I started with a university that decided to take a chance on someone like me, as a student, and I'm just forever grateful that that happened,” Hoke said. “I wouldn't be sitting here…I wouldn't have done the work that I've done.”

Hoke, who is dyslexic, is an advocate for neurodiversity and the power of design and creativity. He has received various awards for his contributions in the field — including the 2019 International Dyslexia Association Pinnacle Award and the 2018 Park Academy Distinguished Achievement Award.

“A big part of my story as a young man was grappling with the challenges of having dyslexia as a young boy [in] the early 70s,” Hoke said. “I did two things really well, I was an athlete, and I love to draw.”

When describing his role at Nike, Hoke said he is a “world builder” and engages in constant problem solving.

Hoke said he developed some of these foundational skills, what he called ‘design Latin,' during his experience as a student in the College of Arts and Architecture.

“I was taught the root of composition of beauty, of form and surface of art and science of empathic problem solving,” Hoke said. “And all of the lessons that I learned that critical creative thinking was transferable knowledge to build a building, but to really attack any problem.”

Diversity, inclusivity and curiosity all play important roles in the collaboration process of design at Nike, according to Hoke.

“What I've personally witnessed is when diversity is present, curiosity ensues,” Hoke said. “Empathy is basically the fuel of creativity which is the backbone of innovation, and that's our advantage.”

To the students in the audience, Hoke said that at Nike effort is required, along with inquiry and empathy.

“They’re looking for that agility, adaptability, like that level of commitment, that hustle, that thirst, that obsession for wanting to have an impact, and change the world…progressively,” Hoke said.

Mark Edgar said that this aspect of being a “world builder” and the importance of collaboration really stuck with him during the conversation.

“I'm really interested in [Hoke's] work and I'm really fond of the company and the way their advertising and design team works,” Edgar (junior-advertising and public relations, integrative arts) said. “I thought it would be a really good resource to learn from.”

Edgar also emphasized how events like this help build connections between students preparing for their futures and alumni already in prominent job positions.

“It helps build the sense of community because sometimes it can feel like these positions are so out of touch,” Edgar said. “Sometimes it just feels like I'm a student, it's going to be hard, but then someone like this comes and visits and they're very humble about what they do.”

Nathaniel Moeny, a homeschooled high school junior from the area, said he came to the event because he’s a track and field athlete, and is interested in shoes – particularly the science that goes into shoe design.

Moeny said he appreciated how during the talk, Hoke commented on the importance of being inclusive and diverse in the decision-making and creative process at Nike.

“I think it helps cement the idea or the fact that no matter what you do or where you are, you can move forward with the creative process and continue building on what you have,” Moeny said. “Everyone has a different skill set so everyone has a different viewpoint of what they want to do.”

