Provost Nick James speaks at the 2020 Census Panel hosted by Gisele Fetterman at the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB Robeson Center Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

On Wednesday, Penn State announced Nick Jones, executive vice president and provost, will step down from his position on Aug. 15.

He will transition into a new position as special assistant to the president through the end of 2022, and return to the College of Engineering as a professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, the release said.

“I’ve always said that the best thing about Penn State is our amazing and resilient people, and, for me, too, you have been the highlight of the past nine years,” Jones said in the release. “As I transition into a new role at the University, I will always value this community and the impact we’ve made.”

Current Harold and Inge Marcus Dean in the College of Engineering, Justin Schwartz  will fill in as interim executive vice president and provost after a transitional period in July, the release said.

Penn State said it plans to start a national search to fill the position in the fall and will work with a search firm to permanently hire the position during the spring semester.

