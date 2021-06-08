Old Main against a Cloudy Sky

Old Main stands against a partly cloudy sky the evening of Monday, June 7, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Its lawn remains mostly empty without school in session.

 Jeremiah Hassel

The Next Generation Penn State Advisory Group presented research to the Presidential Recruitment and Selection Committee and the Penn State Board of Trustees on June 1 and June 7, respectively.

The findings contained feedback from more than 14,000 students, faculty, alumni, donors and community members. This included survey responses, listening sessions, feedback from comments and faculty nominations, according to a release.

The report highlights qualifications, skills, capabilities and priorities for a new university president.

Later this month, a timeline for the search process will be launched, as well as the leadership position profile and contact information to submit candidate nominations.

MORE CAMPUS COVERGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.