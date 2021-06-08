The Next Generation Penn State Advisory Group presented research to the Presidential Recruitment and Selection Committee and the Penn State Board of Trustees on June 1 and June 7, respectively.

The findings contained feedback from more than 14,000 students, faculty, alumni, donors and community members. This included survey responses, listening sessions, feedback from comments and faculty nominations, according to a release.

The report highlights qualifications, skills, capabilities and priorities for a new university president.

Later this month, a timeline for the search process will be launched, as well as the leadership position profile and contact information to submit candidate nominations.

MORE CAMPUS COVERGE