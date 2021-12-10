New Zoom pronoun feature allows for respect of identities in Penn State community

As remote learning skyrocketed amid the coronavirus pandemic, companies like Zoom started expanding features — one being the ability to include pronouns on a person’s profile.

Director of Penn State’s Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity Sonya Wilmoth said the new feature is important due to increased engagement over Zoom among students for classes and meetings.

“It also seems to be natural that on any platform… we allow for everyone to present the pronouns that they use… for the respect of that individual and their identity,” Wilmoth said.

Muggs Leone, CSGD’s social media manager, said some students changed their screen name to include their pronouns prior to the feature’s release. In addition to it being a “hassle,” not all classes allowed students to change it, they said.

“There are people in the community who do take it very seriously, and it's a big part of their identity,” Leone (sophomore-psychology) said. “Anyone can go into their Zoom accounts and choose their pronouns, which I think gives a lot of people control over that part of their identity they might not have had before.”

Leone said Zoom being one of the companies to grant this control is especially important for students whose university or organization is not as inclusive and doesn’t provide these options.

By cutting out the “middleman” when changing names and pronouns on Zoom, it gives students “an element of privacy,” they said.

“Beforehand, I [know] in order to have someone’s name changed on Zoom, they had to come to us [at the center] or they had to contact [Penn State Information Technology]” Leone said. “It’s a whole process, and you have to get people involved, and that can be very vulnerable for a lot of people.”

President of Penn State’s Queer and Trans People of Color Celeste Good said she wishes the change would’ve been made sooner, but she said she knows it’s a newer conversation for some people.

“It’s not a new conversation for the people who are part of the queer community… the world needs to catch up to like where we’re at — but you can say that about any other issue we face in social justice,” Good (senior-women’s, gender and sexuality studies) said.

Similarly, Wilmoth said she’s a “huge believer” that people outside of the LBGTQ community need to educate themselves to continue promoting progress.

Wilmoth facilitates LGBTQ knowledge through a series of workshops for faculty, staff and graduate students at Penn State called Safer People Safer Places, which provide the information needed to be an ally.

During the workshops, she said there are a lot of questions and answer opportunities.

“There’s also a lot of vulnerability [during the workshop]… in the sense that we share our [coming out] stories… we try to really engage the audience in humanizing it,” Wilmoth said. “Any time we can have a teachable moment, we need to take it because I think that one conversation… [that increases] someone’s knowledge will make a difference.”

Good said one way people can educate themselves is by conducting their own research.

“Google is free — you don’t always have to go to the people to get the answers that you need,” Good said. “There’s a whole Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, so you know you can definitely go there or go to a QTPOC meeting or an LGBTQ meeting… there are so many resources on campus that talk about pronouns and their importance.”

Leone said putting your pronouns on Zoom — regardless of how “traditional” you are — is another way to be an ally.

“It shows that you are aware of what is appropriate and what should be accepted, and it shows me that you are an inclusive person,” Leone said. “Then, [make] sure you look at [pronouns] when sending an email to somebody… and if it comes down to it, politely ask the person.”

Good said normalizing asking people for their pronouns in the cisgender community can prevent misgendering others.

“We take that same consideration [with] cisgender people,” Good said. “Imagine a cisgender person who… doesn’t identify with the other sex gets a short haircut. That doesn’t mean that cisgender person is going to feel good about being misgendered.”

Wilmoth also said if someone has been misgendered, then they understand the importance of pronouns.

“It’s okay to make mistakes,” Wilmoth said. “Just apologize and move on, and try not to make the same mistakes twice.”

Leone said they want people to know that adding their pronouns to Zoom is a “very simple thing,” and they encourage everyone to take the time to do it.

“It can mean a lot to someone who might be struggling with their identity to sign into a Zoom classroom and see everyone’s pronouns pop up on the screen,” Leone said. “It can just be very reaffirming and can give them a lot of comfort.”

