Penn State Transportation Services opened a new parking deck located at West Campus at 6 a.m. Monday, according to Penn State News.

The West Deck is available for both permit holders and visitors and can accommodate 1,651 parking spaces.

The two sections of Red A parking along White Course Drive are now closed, and those with Red A parking permits will be granted access to West Deck as an alternative.

The parking deck offers 28 ADA-accessible parking spaces, room for 100 bikes, five level-two electric vehicle charging plugs and license plate recognition software for access in and out of the parking deck, which is a first step in the university’s transition to a virtual permit system.

The parking deck includes an 8-foot-3-inch clearance for vehicles on the first level and a 7-foot-9-inch clearance on levels two through five, according to Penn State.

Following the university’s plans for a faculty and staff parking permit exchange later this summer, only those with Yellow A permits will be given valid entry to the parking deck during weekday parking times, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those with a different permit will have to pay the regular hourly visitor fees in order to use the facility parking during weekday hours.

During evening and weekend hours, all valid faculty and staff and student permits will be granted access to the facility.

Questions and additional information on the West Deck can be forwarded to Transportation Services via emailing parking@psu.edu, or by calling 814-865-1436.

